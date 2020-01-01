‘This team was amazing in 1990’ – Milla lauds Argentina-slaying Cameroon squad

The Cameroon football great has praised the Indomitable Lions’ squad that silenced the Albicelestes at 1990 Fifa World Cup

African football legend Roger Milla has labelled the 1990 set of as ‘amazing’.

The Indomitable Lions produced one of the biggest upsets in the Fifa World Cup history by stunning football house at the San Siro.

Making just their second appearance at 1990, Valeri Nepomniachi’s men shocked the South Americans – who were defending champions having won the diadem at 1986.

More teams

With the game against Diego Maradona captained team goalless at half time, goalkeeper Nery Pumpido fumbled Francois Omam-Biyik’s 67th minute header from a resulting free-kick from Nestor Lorenzo’s foul to bow 1-0 to the Africans.

🇨🇲 Francois Omam-Biyik 😍



🏟️ The goal that humbled the holders, lifted the roof off the San Siro and began @FecafootOfficie's 1990 #WorldCup fairy tale 🏆pic.twitter.com/XHJGCwEtPm — FIFAWorldCup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 8, 2020

Monday marks the 30th anniversary of the famous World Cup victory, and the 68-year old took to social media to praise the squad – describing them as ‘amazing’.

“This team was amazing in 1990,” the two-time Africa Player of the Year tweeted.

Fuelled by that triumph, Cameroon went ahead to top Group B in a zone that paraded Romania and then Soviet Union after two wins and a defeat.

Milla’s double powered the Africans to a 2-1 victory over Romania at Bari’s Stadio San Nicola before crumbling 4-0 to the Soviet Union in their last group encounter.

In the Round of 16, Cameroon silenced 2-1 after extra-time after scores stood at 0-0 after full time. Again, it was Milla’s brace that saw Nepomniachi’s team through with Bernardo Redin’s effort a mere consolation.

However, they had their juggernaut broken by in the quarter-final following a 3-2 loss. Emmanuel Kunde and Ebele Ekeke had scored to cancel David Platt and Gary Lineker’s goals. Lineker completed his brace from the penalty mark to send the Three Lions through.

Article continues below

For his awe-inspiring outing, Milla was named alongside Salvatore Schillaci and Jurgen Klinsmann in a three-man attack in the All-Star team. He was also crowned as 1990 Africa Player of the Year for a second time.

At the 1994 edition in the United States, he became the oldest scorer in the competition’s history with a goal in his side’s 6-1 pummeling by .

After a goal-laden career that saw him feature for teams like , , Bastia, and Bastia plus 43 goals in 77 international outings, Milla drew the curtain on his football career in 1996.