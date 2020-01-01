'This season Wazito FC will make their fans happy' - Ambani

The Nairobi-based side struggled for consistency last season but the youthful coach is confident it will not be the same this time around

Wazito FC head coach Fred Ambani has boldly stated this time around his charges will not disappoint in the Football Federation (FKF) Premier League.

In the abandoned 2019/20 season, the Nairobi-based side struggled for consistency and as a result, there were regular changes in the technical bench. The team ended up finishing in the 13th position and went on to release up to 13 players.

Ahead of the start of the new season later this month, they have made their signings and have so far played two friendly matches. A couple of days ago, they fell 2-1 to Zoo FC at Kericho Green Stadium before defeating Narok Combined 5-1 at Ole Ntimama Stadium on Saturday.

"This year, we will not disappoint in the league," the confident Ambani said after the match.

"The fans have every reason to expect a good run from us in the league. We will continue with the good run we had. The pre-season friendly matches should not worry our fans at all.

"As the technical bench, we are confident in the team we have and when it comes to business, we will deliver."

The youthful coach, who is a former Harambee Stars, explained why Wazito followers should not be worried or excited about the results registered in the pre-season friendlies.

"The fans should not be disappointed or excited with results during this period," Ambani stated.

"This is the time we are building a team and trying several combinations. If something does not work, we go back to the drawing board and analyse the situation and if it works, then we proceed with it.

"We are building a winning team here, that is why we have pre-season friendly matches."

The tactician has also revealed his plans before the 2020/21 FKF-PL kicks off officially on November 20.

"If the league starts on the scheduled date, then we will have one more friendly game," Ambani continued.

"If anything comes in between, then we might as well change our plans. But as it stands, the players we have are sufficient and capable of giving us the positive results we are targeting.

"These are the players we are going to work with and we are confident in their ability."