This season Wazito FC coach Ambani will win the league title - Badoer

The Nairobi-based side has spent heavily hoping to win their maiden title in the forthcoming campaign

Wazito FC president is confident Fred Ambani will lead his charges to their maiden Kenyan Premier League ( ) title in the 2020/21 season.

The 2018/19 National Super League (NSL) champions have been busy in the transfer market to bolster the squad. In his tweet, the Swedish investor exuded confidence a Kenyan will win the league, and it will be none other than his employee.

"This season is time for a Kenyan head coach to win the league!" Badoer tweeted on Thursday.

More teams

"That coach is Fred Ambani."

This season is time for Kenyan head coach to win the League! That Coach is Fred Ambani .#Wazito4life pic.twitter.com/QSIEmPpcZc — Ricardo Badoer (@Donrico77) October 14, 2020

Ambani was re-appointed as Wazito FC head coach in August with Babu Salim coming in as his assistant.

The position fell vacant after former head coach Stewart Hall left, leaving his then assistant Ambani in charge of the proceedings.

The former striker had just returned to the club as the Briton's assistant coach after he had initially been sacked alongside Stanley Okumbi, who was the technical director.

After struggling to make a mark in the abandoned 2019/20 season, Wazito opted to make changes to restructure the team.

It is, for this reason, the technical bench decided to part ways with players they thought were surplus to requirements.

Among those dropped are long-serving custodian Steven Njunge, midfielder Teddy Osok, forwards Victor Ndinya, Pistone Mutamba, and Derrick Otanga.

The foreign quartet of Paul Acquah from , DR Congo's Piscas Kirenge, Augustine Otu of Liberia, and Togolese Issifou Bourahana were not spared either. Paul Mungai Kiongera, Kevin Omondi, who has also been serving as the club's first-choice goalkeeper, had been axed as well.

Wazito have since signed Maurice Ojwang, Edwin Omondi, Steven Odhiambo, and Fidel Origa from , Castro Ogendo from Bidco United, Peter Odhiambo from , and Jackson Juma from AFC .

Others are Kevin Okumu from promoted side Nairobi City Stars, Jackson Juma from AFC Leopards, Boniface Omondi from Gor Mahia, Kevin Kimani from , Mark Otieno from , and striker Vincent Oburu from AFC Leopards.

Article continues below

The Nairobi-based side will start their campaign to win the Football Federation (FKF) Premier League with a clash against .

According to the fixtures released on Wednesday, big-spending Wazito will face Sharks on November 21 before playing away against Mathare United on November 29.

Wazito will then play on December 5, tackling on December 9, and then they wind up their first opening fixtures with a clash against on December 13.