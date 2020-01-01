'This is just the continuation of what KCB had done last season - Otieno

The Bankers are currently top of the league with maximum points from their five games

FC head coach Zedekiah Otieno believes his charges are just continuing from where they left in the abandoned 2019/20 season.

The Bankers are currently the most in-form team and have managed to collect maximum points from their five Football Federation (FKF) Premier League matches.

"There is nothing much we have changed as compared to last season," Otieno told Goal.

"We have continued from where we left and made some improvements; even in the last campaign, we had a good run because by the time the league was nullified we were in fifth position and the team in third and fourth positions had just a point more.

"It is just a continuation of what we had done last season."

On Thursday, the Bankers defeated the inconsistent Wazito FC by a solitary goal.

After the break, the Otieno-led charges upped their tempo hoping to get a goal. Their tactical change eventually paid dividends in the 50th minute when Derrick Otanga was slipped into the danger zone, and he managed to beat goalkeeper Otieno for an opening goal.

It happened to be the only goal of the game. Not even late attacks by the visitors would yield an equalizer.

"I expected the Wazito game to be tough because they have a good coach, actually one of the best in the country," Otieno reacted to the win.

"I knew it would be very tactical but all in all my boys have played well, scored and defended well as they should."

The tactician has also revealed why his team looked seemingly tired despite winning the game and went on to opine on the team's chances of winning their maiden league title.

"There was also some fatigue which I attribute to the tough game we played in Mombasa [against ] then hit the road and after about three days, here we are again playing.

"The league is a marathon and sometimes we have pacesetters but we have teams that can set and go and maintain the pace to the end. The season is still young, now we wait for how 2021 begins.

"But I am happy the way we have started, the way the boys have played. We thank God for the position we are in and we will start from there next year."