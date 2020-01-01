'This is another chance' - Ellis urges Mthandi to continue learning in Spain

The South African forward sealed her maiden move to Spain and the Banyana handler wants her to impress at her new club

women's head coach Desiree Ellis has encouraged her Banyana Banyana forward Amanda Mthandi to continue learning and grow at Spanish club Badajoz.

Mthandi has continued to impress under Ellis' watch, inspiring Banyana to a runners-up finish at the 2018 in and shone at the Women's World Cup in 2019.

The highly-rated 24-year-old penned a one-year contract plus an option of an extension with the Spanish outfit, bringing to an end her journey at South African side University of Johannesburg ladies.

And the 57-year-old tactician has backed Mthandi to excel with Bea Galan's team in the Primera National outfit, while sharing her excitement over the recent moves abroad by Banyana players.

“Congratulations Amanda, you have worked really hard for this opportunity and have shown the willingness to learn and grow," Ellis told Safa.net.

"This is another chance to continue learning and grow even further. All the best on this new and exciting journey.

"As this is your first professional contract and far away from home, there may be challenges – like weather, food, style of play, being all alone – but I believe you have it in you to succeed despite that.

"Just remember why you are there and that you carry the dreams of many South Africans back home.

"It is quite exciting to see so many Banyana Banyana players moving to overseas clubs, this gives us confidence that the future of this team is very bright.

"I have always said that this country has a lot of talent and most of that talent should be based abroad.

"But it is encouraging that more and more are moving overseas – this can only benefit the squad tremendously.”