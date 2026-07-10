‘This, friends, is England’ - Sammy Virji and MUNDIAL unite music and football in new shirt collaboration

It’s Virji, isn’t it?

MUNDIAL have teamed up with hitmaker, DJ and all-round good bloke Sammy Virji to create a football shirt celebrating the very best of being English.

Born in London and raised in Witney, Virji has music and football in his blood. His father, a trombonist, even featured on Lauryn Hill’s seminal album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Virji, meanwhile, grew up surrounded by music, garden kickabouts and an obsession with Arsenal.

Those interests eventually became inseparable.

From Motown to UK garage

Virji’s musical education stretched from Michael Jackson and Motown to dubstep and bassline, which he began producing while at university. He ultimately found his home in UK garage, a genre shaped by a blend of sounds and cultures, from pirate radio and rave to dancehall.





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It was a natural fit for a young South Asian musician growing up in West Oxfordshire. Garage has always been a genre capable of bringing different people, influences and identities together. More than anything, it is music that feels open to possibility.

Virji’s own work carries that same energy. It is joyful, unpredictable and designed to make people move.

Two shirts packed with detail

The two shirts created by Sammy Virji and MUNDIAL have been designed to capture that feeling.

Available in blue and black, both feature an embroidered badge, a giant lion across the front and a collection of Easter eggs and hidden details. Virji’s producer tag and slogan are printed across the back, completing two designs that are bold, brilliant and unmistakably his.

They bring together the two great loves that have followed Virji throughout his life: music and football.





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Whether he is collaborating with artists such as Flowdan and Skepta or DJing an Arsenal title parade with a grin across his face, those two worlds have never been far apart. This collaboration finally puts them on the same shirt.

This is England

Close your eyes and think about England. What do you see?

Is it Shakespeare, market towns and the gentle flow of a village stream? Is it the smell of Spice Grill when you step out of Shadwell Overground, the glow of the off-licence across the road or the jingle of a Lime bike letting you know you are about to get somewhere extremely quickly?

Is it jungle, garage and keeping your dogs fed?

England cannot be represented by one sound, image, place or identity. It is all of those things at once. For MUNDIAL and Virji, these shirts celebrate the mixture of people, cultures, communities and influences that make the country what it is.





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They are England shirts to wear while watching Jude Bellingham produce another masterclass, bouncing through the streets and inevitably throwing a few pints into the air.

This, friends, is England.

This is Sammy Virji x MUNDIAL.