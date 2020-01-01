Thiong'o could fail at AFC Leopards after risky transfer - Okwemba

The Kakamega Homeboyz winger is set to sign a pre-contract deal with Ingwe

AFC legend Charles Okwemba has asked the team's fans not to expect too much from Peter Thiong'o who is set to join the club.

The winger was in a good form last season and managed to score eight goals for Kakamega .

With his contract expiring in October, the forward has signed a two-year pre-contract agreement with the 13-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions.

"Thiong'o is a good signing for the club but fans should not expect too much from him," Okwemba told Goal on Sunday.

"His success last season is not a guarantee that he will be better at Leopards. He might be better for the team, become an average player or even flop altogether.

"We have seen players go to certain teams and flop, while others have become better."

The former international has also opined on the winger's move to Ingwe.

"At Kakamega Homeboyz, Thiong'o had found his footing and settled well," Okwemba continued.

"Players should always try and stay at their clubs and try to work their way up. They might make moves that might end up messing their careers. One mistake might cost them.

"For instance, the kind of pressure one will get at Homeboyz is totally different from the one at and AFC Leopards. It might make one have the confidence or lose it completely.

"However, we have players like Eric Ouma who joined Gor Mahia straight from high school and went on to perform better. So, let us hope that Thiong'o might also fit in at AFC Leopards quickly and improve his game."

The impending Thiong'o transfer has generated a lot of friction between Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula and his Ingwe counterpart Dan Shikanda.

AFC Leopards are targeting their first league title for the first time since 1998. In the abandoned 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League season, Ingwe managed to finish sixth.

Ingwe have so far lost Vincent Oburu whose contract expired and he opted to leave for rivals Wazito FC.

The Anthony Kimani-led charges are chasing the signatures of Musa Masika and Derrick Otanga who are currently free agents. While Masika's contract with his former team expired, Otanga was among the players released.