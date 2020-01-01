Thiong’o: Bahati MP Ngunjiri prays for new AFC Leopards winger

The star has already signed a pre-contract agreement with Ingwe who are yet to confirm any new signings ahead of the 2020/21 season

Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri led a congregation that held prayers for Peter Thiong’o after the player secured a move to AFC .

Thiong’o in a recent interview with Goal, revealed that he had already signed a two-year pre-contract deal with the local heavyweights while waiting for his current contract with Kakamega to end in October.

The imminent move by Thiong’o led to intense friction between AFC Leopards and Kakamega Homeboyz.

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda had stated they were going to sign the highly-rated winger even if his club would have asked for KSh100 million transfer fee.

Cleophas Shimanyula – Kakamega Homeboyz chair – was adamant that they will not in any way let the player join the Nairobi club.

But in a recent interview, he seemed to have conceded the loss and said they will defeat AFC Leopards with or without Thiong’o in their line-up.

“Praying with the family and neighbours of [Peter Ng’ang’a] Thiong’o from Dundori after he secured a two-year player contract with AFC Leopards,” the vocal MP posted on Facebook.

“Ng’anga's talent was identified four years back during a football tournament my office had organised in my constituency.

“Immediately after the tournament, he was called to play for U16. My office paid for his passport and all travel documents so that he could be able to represent the country in an international competition.

“Through his hard work and determination, he got a chance to play for Kakamega Homeboyz, he played for a while and has now secured a two-year contract with AFC Leopards.

“I am committed to youth empowerment and sports is one of the ways to empower our youths. I call upon all youths not to give up on their talents and my office is fully committed to helping our talented youths.”

Thiongo’s switch to the Den will add to the number of players the club has signed from the vast Nakuru County.

Mike Baraza, John 'Softie' Ndirangu and Dennis Shikhayi, now playing for Wazito FC, are the other players who hailed from the central rift county and played for the 13-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions.

AFC Leopards have not confirmed any new player so far even though numerous reports have linked them with the now free Derrick Otanga who previously played for Wazito and .

Musa Masika is also understood to be on Ingwe’s radar for the August window.

The 1998 league champions have lost Vincent Oburu to Wazito.