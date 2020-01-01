Thiong’o: AFC Leopards will remain Kakamega Homeboyz's wives – Shimanyula

The Kakamega boss now reveals to Goal they will not be affected even if they lose the player to Ingwe in this transfer window

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has conceded defeat after losing midfielder Peter Thiong’o to AFC but has warned they will continue to dominate their rivals in the league.

The two Kenyan Premier League ( ) clubs have been tussling over the services of the midfielder, with Ingwe claiming they had signed the player on a two-year contract while Homeboyz maintained he was still contracted to them until December.

However, in an interview with Goal on Friday, Thiong’o confirmed he has indeed left Homeboyz for Ingwe and will sign a two-year contract when the club chairman Dan Shikanda returns from a business trip in .

Though accepting defeat reluctantly, Shimanyula has now told Goal, Homeboyz will not be punctured by the players’ decision to leave.

“I still insist Thiong’o is a Homeboyz player because he has a contract with us until the end of November, but if he decides to go well and good, we have many Thiong’o’s in this team and are not worried,” Shimanyula told Goal on Sunday.

“Homeboyz cannot panic just because we have lost Thiong’o, this is a club which has an academy and we don’t care losing players because we nurture our own, it will not affect our performances next season, just watch this space, because we will remain the team to beat.

“We will also beat AFC Leopards home and away [with Thiong’o], we have beaten them before and the history will continue, it will not change, we will beat them and this time if they don’t watch out, we will hit them 10-0.

“Thiong’o is not a big loss for us because he was even warming the bench here, and used to come in the second period, I want you to go check his record [with Homeboyz], and tell me what he did that will be missed?”

In the last seven matches between the two sides, Homeboyz have managed four wins and suffered one defeat with the other two ending in draws.

The most memorable season for Homeboyz against Ingwe was in 2018 when they hauled six points from them in an identical 3-0 win home and away.