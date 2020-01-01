Thiong’o: AFC Leopards wasting time, Kakamega Homeboyz will report them for tapping up – Shimanyula

The Kakamega boss attacks Ingwe for lying to have signed the winger and warns he will take stern action if they continue

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has warned AFC to stop using the ‘back door’ to sign midfielder Peter Thiong’o saying he will report them to the authorities for player tapping.

The outspoken official has told Goal exclusively no team has approached Homeboyz for the services of Thiong’o and wondered why AFC Leopards are claiming to have signed the player on a three-year contract.

“AFC Leopards are just wasting their time, they don’t know what they are talking about, how do you sign a player who is contracted to a team even without talking to the club?" Shimanyula posed the question to Goal.

“I don’t know what they [Leopards] are after but I want to assure you we will follow the transfer rules and report them for player tapping, no official from the club has talked to Homeboyz, they are just using the media to show they have signed the player which is a lie.

“The moment they will officially announce signing the player, I will report them for player tapping, Thiong’o is still an Homeboyz player, he has a contract running until November and we have not heard from any team seeking for his services.”

Shimanyula further went on to accuse AFC Leopards for allegedly unsettling players whose contracts are about to end.

“AFC Leopards are well known to unsettle players, [Thiong’o] is not the first player, they are always looking at players whose contracts have ended or running down and start engaging them without talking to the parent club,” Shimanyula continued.

“It is the same thing they are trying to do with Thiong’o because they are broke and don’t have money to buy players, they call themselves a big club in , but they cannot afford to buy players, all they want is free agents or players whose contracts are nearing an end.

“They don’t have money to buy players and if you look at their past records, they don’t pay to get players but always go for free agents, and these same players always returned crying to their previous clubs saying how they were duped to sign deals without salaries.

“I know several players from AFC Leopards who are currently suffering because they have not received salaries, they call me for help, I have helped like nine players during this period of the Covid-19 pandemic, and they are now the same team seeking to sign Thiong’o, it doesn’t make sense at all.”

On Thursday, a top AFC Leopards official, who did not want to be named, told Goal they had sealed the services of winger Thiong’o on a three-year contract.

“It is done, Thiong'o has accepted to join Leopards for the next three seasons,” the official told Goal.

"The winger has been on our radar for quite some time, and we are happy to have convinced him to join our team. It is a milestone for us as we re-build to challenge for the league title in the 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League season.”

Both AFC Leopards and Homeboyz are yet to announce any new arrivals since the transfer window opened on August 10.