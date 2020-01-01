Thiong’o: AFC Leopards seal signing of winger from Kakamega Homeboyz

Ingwe have finally unveiled their main transfer target this window as they beef up the squad for the 2020-21 league campaign

AFC have finally announced the signing of winger Peter Thiong’o from Kakamega .

The two clubs have been battling over the transfer of the player with Homeboyz claiming they will not allow him to sign for Ingwe.

However, AFC Leopards have now confirmed the winger has penned a two-year contract to join the Den.

“AFC Leopards is delighted to confirm the signing of winger Peter Thiong'o from Kakamega Homeboys on a two-year contract,” Ingwe revealed on their social media pages. “Welcome to AFC Leopards Thiong'o.”

The winger scored eight goals for the Nicholas Muyoti-led charges in the abandoned 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

In an earlier interview, Thiong’o revealed to Goal why he was keen to sign for AFC Leopards.

“I have an active contract with Homeboyz, yes, but it is expiring in October,” Thiong'o revealed to Goal.

“It is high time for me to go for a new challenge, it is the only way a player can grow, and I am sure I will get the challenge at Leopards. But I appreciate everything Homeboyz have done for me.

“I am just requesting Homeboyz to let me leave in search of a new challenge.”

The 13-time league champions have been working on strengthening their team ahead of the new season and have already signed John Oyemba, Harrison Mwendwa, Bienvenue Shaka, and Congolese midfielder Fabrice Mugheni.

AFC Leopards lost all but one of their foreign players in the 2019/20 season because of the financial challenges experienced at the club.

Coach Casa Mbungo led the exit as Vincent Habamahoro, Soter Kayumba, Ismail Diara, and Tresor Ndikumana all ditched the club after going for months without pay.

Vincent Oburu, who has since signed for Wazito FC, is the only local player to have confirmed his departure from AFC Leopards thus far.

Ingwe, who are targeting this season's league title, will start their campaign on November 20 at home against .

On November 28, the former champions will be away to league debutants Bidco United, before they take on Zoo FC on December 4 at home in a game that will be expected to start at 18:30.

After facing Zoo, Leopards will play host to on December 9. The Sugar Millers have always proved a tough opponent for Ingwe and the last time the two meet at Sudi Stadium a 2-2 draw was recorded.