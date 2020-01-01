Thiong'o: AFC Leopards claim to have signed Kakamega Homeboyz winger

Cleophas Shimanyula has insisted the player has not sealed a move to Ingwe since he is still contracted to the Western-based team

AFC have claimed they have sealed the services of winger Peter Thiong'o from Kakamega on a three-year contract but the latter have insisted the player is still under contract.

The winger has been the source of a misunderstanding between the two sides for some time now.

"It is done, Thiong'o has accepted to join Leopards for the next three seasons," a club official who did not wish to be named told Goal on Thursday.

"The winger has been on our radar for quite some time, and we are happy to have convinced him to join our team. It is a milestone for us as we re-build to challenge for the league title in the 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League season.

"We are close to completing the services of [Derrick] Otanga and [Teddy] Osok as we continue rebuilding."

However, when reached for comment, Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula rubbished the reports saying Thiongo is still their player and he is not aware of him leaving.

"How can they sign a player whose contract expires in November?" Shimanyula posed a question when reached for comment by Goal on Thursday.

"They cannot sign Thiongo, he is still our player and the contract is still valid. Reports about his signing are propaganda, we do not know anything about him leaving Homeboyz."

In an earlier interview, the administrator said they are not ready to negotiate on the transfer of the player since he remains part of the team and that no team, including AFC Leopards, have approached the club for his services.

"I want to repeat here very clearly because all these are just rumours, we have not talked to any team including AFC Leopards for the services of Thiong’o,” Shimanyula told Goal.

"Thiong’o is contracted to Homeboyz until December and we are not ready to do business with any team, and furthermore, AFC Leopards are broke and cannot afford the player, they don’t have money to buy players.

"We are also working round the clock to renew contracts of players that are running down and those that have already ended and [Thiong’o] is one of them, we don’t want to let him go and what I know, AFC Leopards are just making noise on social media and they don’t have money to buy players, let alone afford Thiong’o."

On his transfer plans for the team, Shimanyula said: "We will definitely work out on bringing in new faces, we have a list from the technical bench which we will work on, the window just started so we are not in a hurry to do the business."