Thika United, Green Commandos and Kangemi United relegated from NSL

The three teams are on 30, 29 and 28 points respectively, and had each hoped to win their remaining league games

Green Commandos, Thika United and Kangemi All-Stars have been relegated from the National Super League (NSL).

However, that is not going to be the case after St. Joseph's Youth forfeited three points in favour of Migori Youth after fielding an ineligible player.

The Nyanza-based side raised a complaint about the fielding of William Odunga by St Josephs in a match played on June 1 at Awendo Green Stadium.

In a letter addressed to St. Joseph's Youth Chairman and signed by Frank Ogolla who is the competitions manager, the Nakuru-based side will now forfeit the three points collected from the 2-1 win.

"In violation of Rule 7.5(b) of the Rules of Kenyan Football, your club fielded the player in your match against Migori Youth FC (see attached match sheet) and guided by FKF Rules and regulations, we wish to inform you that your club has forfeited the match and the same has been awarded to Migori Youth FC on a 2-0, 3 points basis," read part of the letter obtained by Goal.

Article continues below

"Any yellow cards or red cards awarded during the match will be counted."

As a result, Migori Youth is now on 34 points meaning they are safe from relegation considering the fact that the bottom three cannot reach them.

Kangemi All-Stars are scheduled to face Migori Youth away, while Green Commandos will host Coast Stima. Thika United will also play their final game at home against title-chasing Kisumu All-Stars.