Thika United and Green Commandos fight for National Super League survival

With three games to go, nothing is settled in the National Super League as the promotion race remains tight and bottom-placed sides all have a chance

Former Kenyan Premier League side Thika United face a tough survival test as they face cross-town rivals Bidco United.

Thika United were relegated to the National Super League (NSL) at the end of the 2018 season and could further drop to the lower league if they do not pick enough points to survive.

Sitting 19th on the table with 20 teams, Thika United need more than a miracle to survive and a defeat to Bidco United on Wednesday will jeopardize their quest to remain in the second tier. Bidco United sit sixth with 59 points, 30 more points than Thika United.

The latter team has lost 22 matches while Bidco United have only lost nine in the season, suggesting a difficult Wednesday outing for the visitors.

Meanwhile, Francis Oduor has warned his Kisumu All-Stars side not to respect struggling Green Commandos.

"We will handle them like any other opponent from the National Super League because it may prove dangerous to approach the game with a mindset that they are a lowly placed team. We know they are coming to fight for their survival and we also know how a win will boost our promotion chances, so I can only admit that it is going to be a tough match," Oduor told Goal.

"We underrated them in the first leg and ended up losing 1-0. I will not be happy to see a repeat of the same.

Kisumu All-Stars sit second on the table with 74 points, one fewer than log leaders Wazito. The latter team will face FC Talanta at Camp Toyoyo in a bid to remain on top, as third-placed Nairobi Stima entertain Shabana at Karuturi Sports Ground.

The promotion race is still tight with only five points separating Wazito from Ushuru who are fourth on the log.