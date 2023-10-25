'I stopped breathing for a little while' - Thierry Henry says Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya doesn't fill him with confidence as Frenchman claims Gunners 'got lucky' in Sevilla win

Thierry Henry admitted that he was tense during the final minutes of Arsenal's Champions League clash against Sevilla.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners edged out Sevilla in a closely-fought battle in the Champions League on Tuesday courtesy of goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus. Despite the team getting a crucial away win in Spain, former Arsenal star Thierry Henry was left unimpressed with the performance of goalkeeper David Raya as he joked that at one point he 'stopped breathing' in anxiety.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on CBS Sports (via Mirror) after the match, Henry said: "Is it a save? I mean, I stopped breathing for a little while. That’s how it was in the last five, six minutes which I can understand away from home, we talked about it off air that it’s a tough place to go and win or play Sevilla. I just thought at times we were inviting too many crosses and when I saw Raya coming to save that I got a bit scared but we got our luck this time, we got lucky."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Raya, who joined the north London club on loan from Brentford in the summer, has been the preferred No.1 for Mikel Arteta of late. However, Raya's performance was first questioned in the club's 1-0 win over Manchester City. He had a night to forget against Chelsea last weekend and he once again looked shaky at times against Sevilla.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will take on Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday.