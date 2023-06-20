Thibaut Courtois' fiancée Mishel Gerzig has launched a fierce defence of the keeper after his spat with Belgium boss Domenico Tedesco.

Madrid keeper missed Belgium training

Tedesco handed Lukaku captaincy

Courtois' fiancee reveals injured knee

WHAT HAPPENED? It was alleged that the Real Madrid goalkeeper did not turn up to Belgium training on Sunday as he was furious with Tedesco's decision to hand the captain's armband to striker Romelu Lukaku for Belgium's Euro 2024 qualifier against Austria, which they drew 1-1. The manager told the press that Courtois decided to leave the camp because of the captaincy row as "he was disappointed and felt offended".

The keeper hit back at his manager in a lengthy post on Instagram, insisting that he excused himself from international duty due to a knee injury. Now, his fiancée, Gerzig, who is an Israeli supermodel, has come out in support of her beau by posting a picture of his strapped knee on a private jet, while also hailing him as "the leader, the fighter".

WHAT THEY POSTED:

@mishelgerzig Instagram

@mishelgerzig Instagram

WHAT THEY SAID: In the first post, Gerzig wrote: "The strongest person I know. I am so proud of you." Whereas, in a second Instagram story three hours later, she quoted the keeper's post and wrote: "No one can take away the legendary player you are, the leader, the fighter. You always put the team and the club in front of you eyes and give your 1000%. Even when you are in pain. You never give up. I'm sorry to hear all the rumours that are spread by people that just waited for the opportunity to put you down or hurt your name. Those people don't understand that you are the definition of high quality football. A player that plays from the heart and a supporting, stable rock to his team-mates. A true leader, a real legend. And legends never go down. By no one."

THE GOSSIP: Tedesco denied any injury to Courtois and insisted that he "can't lie". However, Courtois said after reviewing his knee issue with the "medical team of my club and the national team," he decided to leave the training camp.

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Courtois will miss the Red Devils' next game against Estonia on Tuesday as he is currently nursing his knee injury.