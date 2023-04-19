Thiago Silva takes aim at Chelsea owners after Champions League exit: 'We need to stop and put a strategy in place!'

Thiago Silva bemoaned the decisions taken by Chelsea's owners this season after his side bowed out of the Champions League to Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Chelsea eliminated by Real 4-0 on aggregate

Over £600m spent this season

Silva bemoaned bloated squad and owners' "strategy"

WHAT HAPPENED? The holders cruised past the 2021 winners at Stamford Bridge with a 2-0 win on the night completing a 4-0 aggregate rout, as Chelsea exited their last remaining competition with a whimper. Frank Lampard picked a line-up that left a number of high-profile stars watching on from the sidelines, a theme that Silva feels has been consistent all campaign. He has called for that to change while seemingly taking aim at the owners for their decision-making after investing over £600 million in new players over the last two transfer windows.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think the first step has been made. An incorrect step, but it has been made," Silva told TNT Sports after Tuesday's defeat. "We can’t be blaming the managers if we don’t take responsibility. It’s a hard period for the club, with a lot of indecision. Change of ownership, new players arriving – we had to increase the size of the changing room because it didn’t fit the size of the squad.

"A positive point is that there are amazing players in the squad but on the other hand there are always players that are going to be unhappy. There is always going to be someone upset because not everyone can play. The manager can only pick 11 from a squad of 30-something – that’s tough. Some can’t make the squad, we signed eight in January, we need to stop and put a strategy in place otherwise next season we could make the same mistakes."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite facing an underperforming Real Madrid side, who allowed Chelsea a host of clear-cut chances, Lampard's side couldn't secure the win as the Englishman suffered his fourth defeat in four games during his unhappy return to west London. As the hunt for his permanent successor goes on, with the Blues reportedly keen on sealing a deal before the end of the season, Silva feels the buck needs to stop with the players first.

"Everybody talks too much about replacing managers. I think we, as players, must also take responsibility," the Brazilian continued. "We have had three managers this season, plus a fourth with Bruno where we failed to win. We have lost today and with Lampard we have failed to win. Everybody is talking about the manager but we must look at what has been done wrong and try to change."

WHAT NEXT FOR SILVA? The defender, who signed a one-year deal at the club in February but will turn 39 in September, may have played in his last Champions League campaign thanks to Chelsea's pitiful 11th-placed standing in the league. Silva admitted as much, concluding: "It might have been my last match in the Champions League. I have only one year left on my contract and my career is reaching the end. It’s a very sad day. ‘But I think we must continue working to try to win as many matches until the end of the season."