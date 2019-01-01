'They're not a team' - Chelsea won't win trophies, says Sutton

The Stamford Bridge club and manager Maurizio Sarri are in turmoil following the Kepa Arrizabalaga controversy says their former striker

's stars won't win trophies because "they aren't a team", says Chris Sutton.

The former Stamford Bridge striker has lambasted the club's players in the aftermath of the Kepa Arrizabalaga final controversy and said they have made manager Maurizio Sarri look "weak".

He called Kepa a “disgrace” after he refused to be substituted late in extra-time against at Wembley on Sunday.

The goalkeeper has been fined for his actions in defying his manager but the incident has left renewed questions over Sarri's future.

Sutton believes the players should have backed their boss - and that their failure to do so during the incident, when no player intervened to usher Kepa off the pitch, shows they have not got what it takes to succeed.

Chelsea lost the final in a penalty shootout and have slipped out of the top four of the .

"They aren't a team," Sutton told BBC Five Live. "In those seconds and minutes, that told us everything we need to know that this group of Chelsea players won't be able to challenge for a Premier League and in the near future.

"It was mutiny, it was anarchy, Chelsea were lawless. The manager looks so weak. Something has got to give."

Ex-Chelsea midfielder Vinnie Jones was also unimpressed with Kepa's behaviour, telling Talksport: “In my day, if I was the captain, I would have gone over to him and said: ‘Get your backside off! If the manager wants you off, you’re off, mate!’

“But no one seemed to do that. With the old Chelsea boys when I was there, Wisey (Dennis Wise) would have probably grabbed him by the top of the socks, but I would have got him by the scruff of the neck and dragged him off."

But he also believes Chelsea should move on from the incident, adding: “The guy came for £71m, they’re not going to go too nuts on him, are they?

“They’ve got to have him in the next game, it’s an important game against so I think Sarri has taken a bit of a sidestep to try and save face.”

Former striker Ian Wright has branded the situation at Chelsea as "embarrassing".

Article continues below

"There's a certain sadness with what's happening," Wright said. "Something has to happen. It can't keep on carrying on.

"It's getting embarrassing on a daily basis."

Chelsea host Tottenham in the Premier League on Wednesday at 8pm GMT (3pm US ET).