'They are not ready for the World Cup' - Twitter reacts to Nigeria U17 defeat to Angola U17

The Golden Eaglets failed to clinch the bronze medal at the age-grade continental tournament in Tanzania

Nigeria suffered their second defeat at the Africa U17 Cup of Nations as Angola pipped them to a 2-1 win in Saturday's third and fourth place play-off encounter.

Wisdom Ubani scored the Golden Eaglets' only goal at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, as efforts from Capita and Zito Luvumbo helped 10-man Angola win the bronze medal.

The loss comes as a disappointment for Manu Garba's boys, who started the tournament on a high as Group A winners ahead of the Palanquinhas.

Numerous football enthusiasts have expressed their displeasure with the team's management, amidst fears for the country's chances at the Fifa U17 World Cup in Brazil later this year.

 

