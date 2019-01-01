'They are not ready for the World Cup' - Twitter reacts to Nigeria U17 defeat to Angola U17

The Golden Eaglets failed to clinch the bronze medal at the age-grade continental tournament in Tanzania

suffered their second defeat at the Africa U17 Cup of Nations as Angola pipped them to a 2-1 win in Saturday's third and fourth place play-off encounter.

Wisdom Ubani scored the Golden Eaglets' only goal at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, as efforts from Capita and Zito Luvumbo helped 10-man Angola win the bronze medal.

The loss comes as a disappointment for Manu Garba's boys, who started the tournament on a high as Group A winners ahead of the Palanquinhas.

Numerous football enthusiasts have expressed their displeasure with the team's management, amidst fears for the country's chances at the Fifa U17 World Cup in later this year.

Nigeria’s U17 beaten by 2-1 Angola despite Angola losing a player early in the second half. Angola will now claim the bronze medal. The Eaglet have failed the same way our U20 failed in Niger. Surely this is a sign of failure in our football development. 👎👎👎😡😡 — abbeylivenetwork (@abbeyliveradio) April 27, 2019

FT: Nigeria U17 1-2 Angola U17



10-man Angola upset Golden Eaglets in U17 Afcon third place play-off! https://t.co/uNYirWF63i pic.twitter.com/hD8ym3IAox — Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) April 27, 2019

FT Nigeria 1-2 Angola



Angola finish third place with goals by Zito and Capita. Nigeria underwhelming today as opposed to other matches. I do think they have the best potential of the 4 going into the U17 World Cup though. — Brian Bertie (@B_Bertie98) April 27, 2019

Another loss to wrap up the #TotalAFCONU17 😞😞😞😞.

But on the bright side going on to the #FIFAU17WC and hoping to do better, probably continue the great run we are having the competition. Keep on soaring #GoldenEaglets 💪💪💪💪.#NGAANG #Nigeria — Owólabí Ọlálékan Gabriel 🇳🇬 (@Olalekan_Owo) April 27, 2019