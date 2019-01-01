'They are not ready for the World Cup' - Twitter reacts to Nigeria U17 defeat to Angola U17
Nigeria suffered their second defeat at the Africa U17 Cup of Nations as Angola pipped them to a 2-1 win in Saturday's third and fourth place play-off encounter.
Wisdom Ubani scored the Golden Eaglets' only goal at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, as efforts from Capita and Zito Luvumbo helped 10-man Angola win the bronze medal.
The loss comes as a disappointment for Manu Garba's boys, who started the tournament on a high as Group A winners ahead of the Palanquinhas.
Numerous football enthusiasts have expressed their displeasure with the team's management, amidst fears for the country's chances at the Fifa U17 World Cup in Brazil later this year.
Nigeria’s U17 beaten by 2-1 Angola despite Angola losing a player early in the second half. Angola will now claim the bronze medal. The Eaglet have failed the same way our U20 failed in Niger. Surely this is a sign of failure in our football development. 👎👎👎😡😡— abbeylivenetwork (@abbeyliveradio) April 27, 2019
FT: Nigeria U17 1-2 Angola U17— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) April 27, 2019
10-man Angola upset Golden Eaglets in U17 Afcon third place play-off! https://t.co/uNYirWF63i pic.twitter.com/hD8ym3IAox
FT Nigeria 1-2 Angola— Brian Bertie (@B_Bertie98) April 27, 2019
Angola finish third place with goals by Zito and Capita. Nigeria underwhelming today as opposed to other matches. I do think they have the best potential of the 4 going into the U17 World Cup though.
Another loss to wrap up the #TotalAFCONU17 😞😞😞😞.— Owólabí Ọlálékan Gabriel 🇳🇬 (@Olalekan_Owo) April 27, 2019
But on the bright side going on to the #FIFAU17WC and hoping to do better, probably continue the great run we are having the competition. Keep on soaring #GoldenEaglets 💪💪💪💪.#NGAANG #Nigeria
After a good start, Golden Eaglets are gonna be 4th in Africa.— Olumide Lawal(DeBOL) (@DeBOLx) April 27, 2019
10-man Angola are about to be 3rd.
Damn, come on #GoldenEaglets, level matters once again. #NGAANG #TotalAFCONU17 💪💪💪💪💪💪— Owólabí Ọlálékan Gabriel 🇳🇬 (@Olalekan_Owo) April 27, 2019