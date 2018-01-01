'They are like spaghetti bolognese!' - Neville tears into disorganised Man Utd

Jose Mourinho's side lost 3-1 to Liverpool on Sunday, conceding 36 shots as they fell 11 points behind the top four after Chelsea beat Brighton

Manchester United are like 'spaghetti bolognese' due to their lack of organisation, according to Red Devils legend Gary Neville.

Jose Mourinho's side conceded 36 shots as they suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool, leaving United 11 points outside of the top four.

The visitors played with a back five in the first 45 minutes, with Chris Smalling being replaced by Eric Bailly just moments before kick off after the England international suffered an injury in the warm-up.

Wing-back Diogo Dalot was replaced by Marouane Fellaini at the interval, however, and Mourinho switched back to a more conventional four in defence.

Replying to Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler, Neville said: "You asked me earlier in the game how United are playing; you can sort of see five at the back but they are all over the place, they are like spaghetti bolognese when you’re watching them.

"Even on this free-kick (that followed) the line isn’t straight! I just look at them and just can’t tell who is leading that line."

Liverpool took the lead in the game through Sadio Mane, before Jesse Lingard pegged back the hosts with a 33rd minute effort.

Two Xherdan Shaqiri strikes in the second half gave Liverpool a commanding lead though, and United have now conceded more Premier League goals this season than in the whole of last term.

The atmosphere turned particularly dark for Mourinho when Liverpool fans started chanting for the under-performing Portuguese boss to stay at OId Trafford, amid speculation he could be sacked.

United's display was further criticised by Neville and former Red Devils captain Roy Keane after the game.

Article continues below

The latest defeat is United's second in as many games, as they succumbed to a 2-1 loss to Valencia in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Mourinho's side now have six days to recuperate before travelling to 16th-placed Cardiff City, where they will be expected to return to winning ways.