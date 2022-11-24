'There's no relationship' - Man Utd legend Keane reacts to Glazers putting club up for sale

Roy Keane believes it's 'good news' that the Glazers have opened the door to selling Manchester United, having never had a relationship with the fans.

WHAT HAPPENED? It was announced on November 22 that United's owners were seeking potential investment into the club from external sources and were open to all means of that, including a sale. Keane, who left the club in the year the Glazers completed their takeover, has spoken on their decision to put the club on the market.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking on ITV during their coverage of the World Cup, the former United captain explained his stance on the matter: "That’s good news for United fans, again, the last few years they’ve wanted owners out, there’s been no relationship, they [the Glazers] are business people so it’s good news for the fans."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Glazers completed a controversial, leveraged buyout of United in 2005 and have long been loathed by fans as a result, for loading up the club with debt and failing to repay it, and for failing to provide proper investment or communication with supporters. Tensions have boiled over once again in the last few years, and after more pressure to sell up, a statement was released confirming their desire to explore 'strategic alternatives'.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? With the cat now out of the bag, supporters will likely continue to pile pressure onto the owners and voice their displeasure until a sale is completed.