‘There’s no newbie in football’ – Waruru confident Bidco United will mix it with ‘big boys’

The former Ulinzi Stars striker says they will not fear any team when the top-flight season kicks-off on November 20

Bidco United new signing Stephen Waruru is confident they have what it takes to mix with the “big boys’ in the FKF Premier League.

The Thika-based club earned promotion to the top-flight after the lower-tier National Super League (NSL) was prematurely ended owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus in mid-March.

The former and striker, who is among the experienced players roped in by the club in this window, is now confident that they are well motivated to take up any challenge in the league.

“There’s no newbie in football, we all talk one language,” Waruru said as quoted by the club’s social media pages. “This may be our maiden season in the league but everyone in the team is motivated to face any challenge that comes our way.”

On how he feels after signing for Bidco United, Waruru explained: “I feel I am in the best team in the league, a team that is focused and has all to play for in the league. It feels great to be part of this team.”

Apart from Waruru, other experienced players signed by the team include Noah Wafula, who has amassed top-tier experience after turning out for FC, AFC , and former Wazito FC striker Pistone Mutamba.

Others are former Zoo FC defender Wilson Anekeya, Luke Ochieng from , Brian Opondo from , veteran Dennis Monda, former forward Batts Awita, Anthony Gathu, who was with Murang'a Seal, goalkeeper Edwin Mukolwe from Wazito FC, and Victor Ayugi of .

In a recent interview, Bidco United coach Anthony Akhulia revealed he had opted to go for experienced players since the squad which helped him to earn promotion is composed of relatively young players yet to play in top action.

“The squad that won us promotion to the top-tier is a relatively young group of players,” Akhulia is quoted by the club’s social media pages.

“None of them has played in the top-tier before, and as such, we needed to bring in a couple of experienced players to make the team complete.”

On how prepared they are for the new season, Akhulia said: “It’s our maiden season in the top-flight and our target is to maintain consistency in the top-tier, and over time, we can be able to challenge for silverware.”

Bidco United will make their debut in the 2020-21 top-tier with an away trip on Sunday, November 22 where they will play hosts Posta , then host 13-time league champions AFC Leopards at Kinoru Stadium on Sunday, November 28 from 4 pm.

Four-time champions Ulinzi Stars will then entertain Bidco at Afraha Stadium on Saturday, December 5 from 4 pm. The latter will then have the privilege of hosting Tusker FC four days later at Kinoru Stadium.

The Anthony Akhulia-led charges will then complete their fifth round in the FKF Premier League with a game against at Kinoru Stadium on Sunday, December 13 from 4:15 pm.