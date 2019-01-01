There was no football between Togo and Kenya because of poor refereeing - Claude Le Roy

The Frenchman stormed out of the press conference refusing to answer questions directed toward him

Togo head coach Claude Le Roy has stated he cried after their game against in the 2021 qualifier on Monday at Kasarani.

Harambee Stars took a deserved lead in the 36th minute through Johanna Omolo whose fierce strike beat the custodian before Hakima Oura-Sama levelled after the break. The Frenchman was left infuriated by what he termed as poor officiating which he feels negatively affected the game.

"I will not take any questions because there was no football played today [Monday]," the irked Le Roy told Goal after the match.

"It is very sad to see what is happening in African football. The refereeing was not good; we will analyze it but it was terrible.

"I love this continent, I love football on this continent but my first reaction after the game was to cry because of what happened. I cannot answer any questions about football because there was no football played [on Monday night]," he concluded.

The veteran tactician stormed out of the room after those sentiments, stating Kenya will face a different team in Togo.

The result left the Sparrowhawks bottom of Group G with a point from two games. Comoros, who drew 0-0 with , lead the standings with four points while Kenya and are on two points each.

The next assignment for Harambee Stars will be against Comoros while Togo play Egypt.