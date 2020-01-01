'There is nothing catastrophic' - Juventus still on course in Serie A despite blip, insists Rabiot

The French midfielder is confident that the Bianconeri will overcome a recent wobble to secure a ninth successive Scudetto

are still on course for this season's title despite a blip in form, insists Adrien Rabiot, who says no "catastrophic" damage has been done.

Maurizio Sarri's side are currently sitting top of the Italian top-flight on 77 points, five ahead of second-placed having played a game less.

However, the Bianconeri have been fortunate to maintain their lead after a three-match winless run, which began with a 4-2 defeat against Milan at San Siro on July 7.

Juve followed up that result with draws against and , but failed to capitalise, losing their last three games to slip down to fourth in the standings.

The reigning Italian champions are currently preparing to come up against Lazio in a crunch encounter at the Allianz Stadium on Monday, and Rabiot is confident the team will get back on track to continue their match towards a ninth successive Scudetto.

The Juve midfielder told Sky Italia: "After Lazio, there are four other matches and there is still a lot of play to be done. However, we want to win after the two draws against Atalanta and Sassuolo. We have to manage the games better, we are a bit in difficulty, but the ranking is good, there is nothing catastrophic"

Sarri's first year in charge at the Allianz Stadium hasn't gone as smoothly as he might have hoped, with some supporters questioning his rigid tactical set-up and predictable selection policy.

Juve have already lost two domestic cup finals under his watch, and they face an uphill battle to qualify for the quarter-finals after losing the first-leg of their last 16 tie against 1-0 in .

However, Sarri is adamant that he is not feeling the pressure heading into the business end of the season, as he told a press conference over the weekend: "I have a contract and I want to honour it at all costs.

"Asking me if I am worried for my future is like asking a Formula One driver if he is afraid to go fast. I'm happier feeling someone breathing down my neck. It's part of my profession - if you win, you are doing well, if you lose, you are doing badly."

After their showdown with Lazio, Juve will look ahead to a meeting with at Stadio Friuli on Thursday, which comes just three days before they play host to .

The Bianconeri will conclude their domestic campaign with fixtures against and , before the Champions League gets back underway on August 7.