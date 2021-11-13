'There is no reason why Kenya should not be football superpower' - FKF caretaker chair Ringera

The chair of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) caretaker committee, Aaron Ringera, has underlined the desire to revive soccer.

Ringera, who is leading a six-month normalisation committee appointed by the Sports Ministry Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, promised they would run football activities and set a base for its revival going forward.

"It is our task to make sure that soccer in Kenya revives its lost glory," Ringera told the media.

"Kenya is a superpower in the world of sports generally. We have first-class athletes and there is absolutely no reason why Kenya should not be a superpower in soccer.

"We eat the same food, drink the same water, and go to the same schools, but what has been lacking is just efficient and transparent management of the game, and it is our task to deliver on that mandate.

"So that we nurture talent, in the big leagues, and create employment for our youth."

Ringera further explained why the leagues in the country were suspended for two weeks following their first meeting on Friday.

"The decision has been reached to ensure the regularisation of league activities across the country. The committee will be engaging with clubs and football stakeholders in due course," he stated.

"Leagues' running under the branches and sub-branches should continue. We wish to assure all lovers of Kenyan football that the committee will ensure the smooth operation of all football activities in the country and beyond.

"The arrangements for the match between Kenya and Rwanda are going on as planned. The caretaker committee will facilitate, in a fraternal manner, the team from Rwanda as well as the Kenyan team.

"All the football activities will go on as planned, and treat this as a transition, we are just a caretaker committee, but all the activities of the organisation will go on."

Ringera's commission was installed to oversee a number of mandates recommended by the inspection team appointed by Sports Registrar Rose Wasike.