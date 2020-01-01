'There is no reason to wait' - Zidane should try to lure Pogba to Madrid this summer, says Dugarry

The Blancos head coach has been advised to make a move for the Manchester United midfielder when the transfer market reopens

Former international Christophe Dugarry has expressed his belief that Zinedine Zidane should attempt to lure Paul Pogba to this summer, insisting there is "no reason to wait another year".

Pogba has endured a hugely frustrating 2019-20 campaign at , with a persistent ankle injury significantly limiting his contribution on the pitch.

The 27-year-old has only featured in eight matches in all competitions, and it has been suggested that the Red Devils could cash in on a prized asset before he becomes a free agent next year.

Since returning to Old Trafford from in 2016, Pogba has seen his commitment to United's cause questioned on a consistent basis, and has often been made a scapegoat for the team's mediocre performances.

He expressed a desire to secure a move away from the club in June last year, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ended up convincing him to remain in Manchester.

Speculation over Pogba's future continues to rage 11 months on, with Real Madrid reportedly leading the race to secure the Frenchman's services.

It is not yet known for certain whether the financial climate will be strong enough for big-money transfer deals to go through later in the year, with the season currently on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Dugarry has urged Zidane to make a move for a fellow countryman as soon as possible, telling RMC Sport: "It has been a difficult year for him [Pogba], with injuries and what have you.

"The team is not doing well, but every time he has played, he has reached his level.

"Knowing Zizou, if he is in love with Pogba, there is no reason to wait another year."

Dugarry went on to express his belief that the United talisman is capable of injecting a much-needed creative spark into Madrid's starting line up, adding: "We have all seen that their midfield has grown a little old.

"It's a midfield that struggles to break the lines and get on the end of crosses.

"Pogba knows how to do that. For me, he's ideal because of what he would bring to Real Madrid."