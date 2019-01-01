There is no friendly match planned against Kenya, the Gambia Football Federation declare

Harambee Stars will be in France for a three-week training session and were expected to play two friendly matches before Afcon kicks in June

The Gambia Football Federation has denied that there is an international friendly match organised between them and 's Harambee Stars.

Kenya were believed to be scheduled to take on the West African nation in a friendly on June 15 while in for a three-week training session, but those plans have been thrown into jeopardy by the new development.

Sebastien Migne's side will also take on Madagascar on June 7 in another friendly.

Gambia, who will also be in France for a training programme, have confirmed that they have engaged with a Fifa agent to organise some friendlies but that there is no agreement over a match against Harambee Stars.

"The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) wishes to clarify that contrary to the announcement made by the Kenyan Football Federation (KFF), there is nothing confirmed yet with regard to the proposed international football friendly between the Senior National Team of Gambia and their Kenyan counterparts," read a statement seen by Goal and signed by the GFF communications officer Bakary Baldeh.

"It is true that the GFF is currently negotiating, with a Fifa match agent, to play a friendly match(es) in France next month, however, nothing is being confirmed yet. There are other options that we are currently studying so it isn’t only Kenya."

The GFF has reiterated that they are not in direct negotiations with their counterparts at the FKF.

"The GFF further wishes to clarify that it is not talking directly with the Kenyan FA but rather the said agent who is acting as an intermediary between us," the statement concluded.

"To conclude, we wish to further reassure our stakeholders and the general public that we will keep you updated on any progress made on the matter."

Kenya's provisional squad of 26 players was named by head coach Migne on Tuesday.

Harambee Stars have been drawn in Group C alongside , , and East African neighbours , and will open the campaign against Algeria on June 23 at Cairo's June 30 Stadium.