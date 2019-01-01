There is no doubt AFC Leopards will fight for everything - Isuza

The midfielder remains confident of a better 2019/20 season despite losing the opening match to Kakamega Homeboyz

AFC midfielder Whyvonne Isuza has exuded confidence the club is capable of challenging for titles this season.

Isuza has been an important figure for AFC Leopards and, despite going down 1-0 to their rivals Kakamega on September 1, the midfielder affirms it is still too early for anyone to give a negative verdict on Ingwe.

“Thanks to everyone who came to the stadium [Bukhungu Stadium] and to those who always follow us, the only way to achieve success is by all battling together,” Isuza posted on his Facebook page.

“Nobody should have any doubts we're again going to fight for everything this season.”

The attacking midfielder scored five goals for AFC Leopards last season as the club struggled to rise from the relegation zone and eventually finished 11th.

The former champions will host on September 15 at Kenyatta Stadium.

Article continues below

The other three matches after the Sharks’ one and apart from Wazito clash on September 21 look winnable for Leopards on paper as they will face Sugar, and .

The Kenyan international is with Harambee Stars preparing to take on in an international friendly on September 8.