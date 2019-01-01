Theo Walcott leads Everton as they arrive in Kenya to face Kariobangi Sharks

The former Arsenal forward is the star attraction in the Toffees squad which will take on the Kenyan league side in a pre-season friendly

FC will have a strong side to rely on when they take on Kenyan side in a pre-season friendly on Sunday.

Marco Silva and his squad arrived safely in on Saturday morning after departing from Manchester Airport on Friday night ahead of the weekend match set for the 60,000 capacity Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

Former striker Theo Walcott is among the star players in the squad which represents a return to East Africa for the Toffees two years after visiting to face in a friendly they won 2-1.

On Sunday, the English side will come up against SportPesa Super Cup 2019 winners Sharks who edged out their Kenyan counterparts 1-0 in an entertaining final held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, early in this year.

An advance party consisting of ‘Everton in the Community’ team led by former midfielder Leon Osman, who made 433 appearances for The Toffees and scored 57 goals, alongside 37-year-old former South African national team captain Steven Pienaar arrived in Kenya on Monday.

“What sets Everton apart from the other English Premier League clubs is coming to East Africa and playing teams from this part of the world,” Osman told reporters during a press conference in Kenya.

“The team’s visit to Tanzania was amazing and to be back to this region again is a commitment to the partnership the club has with SportPesa.”

Meanwhile, SportPesa head of security Matthews Waria has assured the public of tight security before, during and after the match, saying there will be police officers at different stations to man the ground on the day.

The Everton squad in Kenya: Maarten Stekelenburg, Jonas Lossl, Mason Holgate, Lewis Gibson, Morgan Schneiderlin, Dennis Adeniran, Tom Davies. Theo Walcott, Ademola Lookman, Leighton Baines, Andre Gomes, Oumar Niasse, Ryan Astley, Callum Connolly, Morgan Feeney, Antonee Robinson, Beni Baningime, Joe Williams, Nathan Broadhead, Fraser Hornby, Josh Bowler and Nathangelo Markelo.