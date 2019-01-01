Thembi Kgatlana and Tabitha Chawinga clash in Chinese Women's Super League opener

Two of Africa's leading strikers are going head to head with their teams in Saturday's games

Thembi Kgatlana will go toe-to-toe with Tabitha Chawinga as Jiangsu Suning face Beijing Phoenix in Chinese Women's Super League opener on Saturday.

Kgatlana will be making her league debut alongside her South African compatriot Linda Motlhalo for Beijing following their move to from Houston Dash in February.

The duo were part of Banyana Banyana's maiden outing at the Women's World Cup in , with the reigning African Women's Footballer of the Year scoring the country's first goal ever in the competition.



On the other hand, Malawi international Chawinga will head to the pitch with 's Elizabeth Addo in the colours of Jiangsu.

The African pair helped Jiangsu to a Chinese double this season after winning the 2019 Chinese Women's Football Championship and titles.

For Chawinga, she scored 23 goals in 12 games to scoop two golden boots from the two women's competitions this term.

On the part of Addo, she has scored three goals in 10 outings since her arrival at the club from American side Seattle Reign in April. The duo will now be eyeing a treble with Jiangsu.

Kgatlana and Motlhalo will be hoping to make a winning start debut for Beijing at home against last season's runners-up at the Xiannongtan Stadium.