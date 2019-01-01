'The worst thing ever brought into the game' - VAR controversy in Liverpool goals v Man City sends fans into a frenzy

Both Fabinho's wonderstrike and Mohamed Salah's strike were subjected to VAR reviews, as the refereeing system continues to flounder

and 's potential Premier League title shoot-out at Anfield on Sunday was overshadowed by yet more VAR controversy.

VAR complaints have been ever-present in the Premier League this year, and the game of the season so far was no different as Liverpool raced into an early 2-0 lead in controversial circumstances.

Fabinho fired a screaming shot from long range past stand-in goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, though celebrations were briefly muted for a VAR check on a potential penalty at the other end. Trent Alexander-Arnold had appeared to handle inside the penalty area as Sergio Aguero attempted to squeeze a ball through to Raheem Sterling, though Bernardo Silva may already have hand-balled earlier in the move.

Article continues below

Mohamed Salah doubled the lead soon after, with his goal also subject to a brief review for offside.

With VAR brought in to take such controversial moments out of the game, the responses to the incident were typically measured.

VAR is the worst thing that’s ever been brought into the game!



Trent actually stops the ball going to Sterling... — Anthony Johnson (@amjonno) November 10, 2019

Game was over as soon as that VAR decision went Liverpool’s way!



LVARpool 2

City 0 — City Chief (@City_Chief) November 10, 2019

Former Premier League stars of Manchester and Merseyside alike had their say, with little consensus found.

How is that not a pen, VAR’s a disgrace!!! — Paul Dickov (@OfficialPDickov) November 10, 2019

Deffo handball.. but did it come off Bernardo's hand onto Trents #var — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) November 10, 2019

Wow it was handball by Silva first and then Trent Alexander..... so why are we going to bother with VAR ever again. Goals been given but open question, What is classified as a HANDBALL? — TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) November 10, 2019

At least some could see the funny side...

Currently in the VAR room: pic.twitter.com/P9uWHF55Ba — Jake (@jakewenlock) November 10, 2019

VAR officials when there is a decision that will benefit Liverpool: pic.twitter.com/PQB3mmrrjt — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) November 10, 2019

Var will give offside because of your toe but not a clear handball 🤣 — . (@BodegaaCat) November 10, 2019

And while the watching public at home might have had their own views, those in the stands at Anfield of course had no way of knowning why the decisions were given.