‘The war has just begun!’ – Gor Mahia captain Muguna warns Western Stima

The K’Ogalo skipper has sent a warning to the Powermen that they will be in for a thrashing when the two sides face-off

captain Kenneth Muguna has promised an immediate response from their shock defeat against on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions suffered their third defeat of the season after losing 3-1 against Batoto ba Mungu in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played at Narok Stadium.

The defeat somehow rattled K’Ogalo’s title credentials though they remained perched at the summit on 44 points, four less than second-placed who won 1-0 against AFC .

K’Ogalo captain Muguna has now declared total war and urged fans to come in large numbers and rally behind the team as they take on in another league match on Wednesday.

“This is what comes along with wearing this famous green shirt, huge responsibility,” Muguna wrote on his official Facebook page.

“Let's turn out tomorrow [Wednesday] as we take on Western Stima.

“The war has just begun!”

On Tuesday, the Gor Mahia coach told Goal the defeat against Sofapaka was a wake-up call for the side.

“It was a big disappointment to lose against [Sofapaka], I understand people, in the club especially the fans are disappointed but you know sometimes these things do happen,” Polack told Goal.

“Sometimes you need a wake-up call because you know if you don’t lose you don’t learn, I am not saying I like losing games but it is a wake-up call, a learning call and that is the most important thing.”

Polack has, however, promised a quick response by winning the match against Western Stima.

“We were training and did a good warm-up, good passing skills and then we finished with shooting skills for the last 20 and 25 minutes at the end of training and hopefully they have their shooting boots ready for Wednesday and I believe they will have them back.”

The match against Stima will kick-off at 3 pm.