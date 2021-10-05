The UnstoppableYou challenge:Behind the scenes and funniest moments
Goal
Oct 05, 2021 15:00 UTC +00:00
Combining football with challenges will always generate funny moments that are a delight to watch.
Our talents: Farah Jefry, Moe Sabri and Julian Funnybone, who joined Goal for the #unstoppableYou challenges by Power Horse, had their shares of funny and epic moments:
Watch it here:
Farah Jefry Pyramid challenge blooper:
2- Farah Jefry 2nd challenge blopper:
3-Moe Sabri's Cross bar challenge blooper:
4-Moe Sabri's goalkeeping challenge:
5- Julian Funnybone Challenge bloopers