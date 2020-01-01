The talent at AFC Leopards is incredible - Munene

The left-back made the claim during an online TV interview with the club's media team

Defender Washington Munene has praised the incredibly talented AFC side.

Asked to pick his best players during an Online TV interview, Munene said that was a tough assignment given everyone at the club is highly talented.

The former Wazito FC left-back, however, went ahead to pick youngsters Austin Odhiambo and Marvin Nabwire as his best stars at the Den.

More teams

“The talent at AFC Leopards is incredible even if I will pick the best, I know it is hard to do it,” said Munene.

“All in all, I will pick [Austin] Odhiambo; he is young and whatever he does on the pitch is amazing. If he continues to get the support he has been getting from the technical bench and the players he will end up being an incredible player.

“[Marvin] Nabwire is another talented player but what I know is there is talent in AFC Leopards generally.”

Munene settled for Benjamin Ochan as his preferred goalkeeper when he was tasked to name his best five a side team.

“Benjamin Ochan, Robinson Kamura, Eugene Mukangula, Boniface Mukhekhe and I are my ideal five a side AFC Leopards team,” he revealed.

Munene also went further to point out things younger footballers must have in order to realise their dreams.

“One's background does not matter because anyone from anywhere can play football,” advised the star.

“I am an example because I come from a region that has not produced prominent footballers and I believe it can be an inspiration to the young ones that.

“One needs more than just talent. Discipline, and taking advice from your seniors is very important. Football has changed unlike before when one was approached for being talented, now it is the opposite as it is the players who must strive to get what they want.”

Ingwe faced a tougher season when they had to honour matches without any financial partner and Munene reveals what might have made them stronger despite the off-pitch issues.

Article continues below

“We have had hard times even though things have slightly changed recently. The office did their best, they ensured we honoured matches and got us motivated. The players did their part and did what was expected from the,” concluded the left-back.

“Our technical bench has been like a family to us as they are people you can share with them anything. They are like brothers.

“The fans have always made us feel at home, have pushed us during the toughest matches and that is why players always fought to ensure they replicate the love. We will need that support even more next season.”