The storm shows no sign of abating... Italian journalist sparks controversy over Renard's future

An Italian journalist has sparked controversy over the future of Frenchman Hervé Renard, the Saudi national team’s head coach, ahead of the 2026 World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Press reports had suggested the possibility of Renard being sacked as Saudi Arabia manager ahead of the World Cup, given the team’s declining form and results, as well as his receiving an offer to manage Ghana at the tournament.

These rumours subsided a few days after the end of the last international break, during which the "Green Falcons" lost friendly matches against Egypt (0-4) and Serbia (1-2), before Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari reignited them.

Longari posted a tweet on his official account on X, writing: “Hervé Renard’s future at the helm of the Saudi national team remains highly uncertain, and there is a strong possibility he will leave.”

The French coach has faced widespread criticism from fans, media figures and former Saudi national team players; even Al-Hilal fans booed him when he appeared at the last match against Al-Taawoun in the Roshen League.

It is worth noting that numerous reports have suggested several coaches as potential successors to Renard at the Saudi national team, including Morocco’s Walid Regragui, Italy’s Simone Inzaghi, Portugal’s Jorge Jesus, and Saudi coach Saad Al-Shehri.

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