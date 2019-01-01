The shocking stats behind Tottenham's record-breaking Bayern defeat

On a memorable night for former Arsenal man Serge Gnabry, the north Londoners set an unwanted milestone

conceded a not so magnificent seven goals on Tuesday to break a number of unwanted records at the hands of a rampant in the .

Mauricio Pochettino's men were hopeful of three points early on when they took the lead through Son Heung-min.

Instead they found themselves on the receiving end as Bayern surged to victory with a memorable display in front of goal.

Former man Serge Gnabry was the star of the show in his side's 7-2 thrashing, scoring four goals on his return to London.

Robert Lewandowski also weighed in with two goals of his own following Joshua Kimmich's equaliser, a sparkling strike three minutes after Son had opened the scoring.

Spurs briefly threatened to keep touch when Harry Kane converted from the penalty spot to make it 4-2, but any hope of a comeback proved fleeting as Bayern pulled away to put the result beyond any doubt.

And in the process, the Londoners picked up a number of pieces of unwanted history.

7 - Tottenham Hotspur have conceded seven goals in a home match for the very first time in any major competition. Embarrassed. pic.twitter.com/3Yh8WarA7S — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 1, 2019

Never before had Tottenham conceded seven goals in front of their home fans in a competitive fixture, a figure moreover that Bayern reached from just 10 shots on target in a display of expert marksmanship.

They also suffered the heaviest home defeat of any English side in European history while they became the first team from to concede seven or more in Europe since Spurs themselves lost 8-0 to Koln in the Intertoto Cup in 1995.

7 - Tottenham Hotspur are the first English side to concede seven goals in any European competition since Tottenham Hotspur themselves lost 0-8 to FC Koln in the UEFA Intertoto Cup in July 1995. Spursy. pic.twitter.com/2AK3SK62xp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 1, 2019

While Lewandowski's double may have been somewhat overshadowed by a dream night for Gnabry, nobody at Bayern will underestimate the international's contribution to the cause.

The striker's first goal of the evening took him up to 13 in 10 Die Roten appearances in all competitions so far in 2019-20, a better ratio than anyone else active in Europe's top five leagues - with his second only extending the gap.

Article continues below

Gnabry too set a milestone with his exploits, becoming the first German to hit four in a single Champions League match since former Bayern star Mario Gomez in 2012.

Bayern now sit clear at the top of Group B with six points from their first two games, while Tottenham lie bottom with just a point so far.

The two teams will be back in Champions League action on October 22, with Spurs hosting while the Bavarians travel to Athens to face Olympiacos.