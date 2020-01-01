The return of ‘Ghost’: Will Mulee take Harambee Stars to the promised land?

The shock return of ‘Ghost’ has elicited mixed reactions among Kenyans, but can he take the national team to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations?

Jacob Mulee's last game as Harambee Stars coach was in 2010, during the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup held in .

In the aftermath of that showing, 'Ghost' was forced to resign after posted one of their worst ever performances in the history of the competition, taking zero points from their group campaign.

Harambee Stars suffered the humiliation of three straight defeats - 3-2 to Malawi, 2-1 to Ethiopia, and 2-0 to rivals – to crash out, leaving ‘Ghost’ with no option but to resign, citing lack of support from the then Football Kenya Federation office.

“This is a disastrous outing for me and I don’t see the need of keeping the job after losing all three matches in the tournament,” Mulee said, as quoted by Standard Sports after throwing in the towel. “I would like to take responsibility for the poor performances, and the issue of unpaid allowances should not arise here.

“I had the best team, with the top scorer of the Kenyan league, the best defender, midfielder, and player of the year, but we still could not win a match."

He added: “My advice for the team is that the future coach needs a good environment and have everything in place, without that no coach can perform under these conditions no matter how good the team is.”

Ten years later, ‘Ghost’ is now back at the helm of the national team.

After FKF confirmed they had parted ways with Francis Kimanzi by mutual agreement, it took the federation only a day to get a replacement, and Mulee duly agreed terms on a three-year contract.

He will now be charged with taking the team to the 2022 finals and the World Cup in .

Is Mulee the right man for Kenya?

FKF boss Mwendwa has strongly defended the move to appoint the 52-year-old, stating that he is “a special gift and the link Kenya have been missing.”

"'Ghost’ is Kenyan, he knows Kenyan football, he had been there, he has done it before, he has won the league, he has won different cups, he has won Cecafa, he had been to the Afcon before, and now he has the chance once again to take us there,” Mwendwa told Goal.

“I am 100 percent sure that he will use that knowledge we got in the last Afcon and when he was there to try and do better in the Afcon, we want to be there all the time and he now has the chance to do that with us, and I strongly believe he will succeed.”

But why the decision to hire a Kenyan and not a foreign coach?

Mwendwa opines that the days of depending on foreign coaches to do jobs in Kenya are gone, and the time is right to consistently promote the nation's own tacticians.

“We have good local coaches in Kenya who can perfectly do these jobs and I don’t think it is wrong to give the team to ‘Ghost’,” Mwendwa continued. “I don’t have any issues with foreign coaches, but we only have our match against Comoros coming soon and we don’t have time to start searching for foreign coaches, we can also trust the job on our very own and it is the reason we have given the job to ‘Ghost’.”

Furthermore, Mwendwa believes that with Ghost’s experience, Kenya can easily mix it with the big boys in Africa.

“’Ghost’ has a very good experience, we all know what he did when he was the coach of the team, he was the first local coach to take us to the 2004 Afcon finals in , he is a household name in Kenya, once again to spur on our team, energise our team, to play and hunting for qualification for both the Afcon and the World Cup.”

Is ‘Ghost’ ready and up to the task?

The former coach explains that he is not finished yet, despite his greatest footballing achievement being over a decade and a half in the past.

“Football is just like driving a car,” ‘Ghost’ told Goal. “We used to drive manual cars but nowadays we have automatic cars, which are easy to drive. It is the same case with football, the way football is changing, I am also changing so there is nothing to panic about.

“I have been in the game since the last time I coached the team. For now, I cannot promise anything," he added. "A coaching job is difficult, you can have it today, play one game and get fired.

“Kenyans should just wait to judge my work and give me the support, I know it is a good thing to handle a national team but at the same time a difficult task because we have two tough games coming up against Comoros, they are two very important games for Kenya.

“However, I believe with the team that I saw against Zambia, the team that has played the first two qualifiers, there is a big possibility that we have a squad to take us to the Afcon.

“My focus now is on how to deal with Comoros. It is a difficult match but I think if we can manage to win the first game at home, then we will be good to go.”

Ghost's first stint with Harambee Stars saw him take Kenya to the Afcon finals, he later returned on three different occasions but never achieved anything with the team and now he is back to start another journey.

It will not be an easy task for the coach, who has also handled Rwanda giants APR and Tanzanian side Yanga SC, and has not stood on a touchline since 2010.

Kenya have already played two matches in the Afcon qualifiers and registered 1-1 draws against in Cairo and against Togo in Nairobi – and they will be in a strong position if they take maximum points from both matches against Comoros.

That double-header can help Kenyans gauge whether he is the right man for the job or not, but until then, he needs the support of every Harambee Stars fan.