'The pressure is on Liverpool' - RB Leipzig's Angelino embracing underdog status ahead of second leg clash

The Spanish defender believes his side still has a chance to take down the Reds amid their recent struggles

RB Leipzig defender Angelino believes the pressure is on Liverpool ahead of their second leg Champions League clash in Budapest on Wednesday.

The Reds have a 2-0 advantage going into the rematch, with away goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane positioning Liverpool towards the quarter-finals.

But Angelino has said RB Leipzig are very much still in the tie, adding that he thinks the German side will embrace their role as underdogs.

What did Angelino have to say?

"It was tough because I thought we played a really good match," the RB Leipzig defender said while reflecting on the first leg.

"We were a few times behind their full-backs. [Trent] Alexander-Arnold on the ball is unbelievable but he is too offensive. But that is his best [quality] so we have to exploit the weakness and hopefully we can get a few more chances like we did in the first game. That was our mistake that we did not put them away.

"We could have put some pressure on them [by] scoring some of the chances we got. We felt we gave them two mistakes and a team like Liverpool, with the quality they have got, they kill you if you give them just a little bit.

"But we are positive because we played a strong match. If we don't make mistakes and we put our chances away, it can turn around, the situation. There is still 90 minutes to go and we will be focused and ready to go again. The pressure, I would say, is more on them than us. We are the underdog so we go from behind."

Liverpool's struggles

Liverpool have faltered since the start of the new year, falling all the way out of the Premier League title race and perhaps even the race for a spot in the top four.

The club's freefall has come in the wake of an injury crisis, headlined by injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool have struggled with issues in central defence all season as a result, with Van Dijk's absence in particular proving damning for the defending Premier League champions.

And Angelino says that Liverpool are a different team without the Dutch star.

"Obviously, he was very important for them at the back. He was so strong. In the end, they don't have many changes. They have their very strong eleven," he said.

"They did not win the Champions League and the Premier League for nothing. You cannot be perfect all the time but they have an unbelievable team, great qualities. Great quality up front and when they have Van Dijk at the back, he is unbelievable.

"But every team has their ups and their downs. They can beat anyone when they have their day and everybody is fit so you just have to be very focused and stick to the plan.

"Individually they have great players and for sure they will compete again and get back to their best. Hopefully not in their next match against us. They can wait a little bit longer."

