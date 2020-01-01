KPL

'The President who loved sports especially football!’ – Kenyans mourn Moi

The sporting fraternity has joined the rest of the country in mourning former President Moi, describing him as a man who loved sports

Kenyans woke up to sad news of the passing on of the country's second President Daniel Arap Moi.

The former teacher who became Kenya’s longest-serving President, died at the age of 95 at Nairobi Hospital in the capital in the early hours of February 4, 2020.

Under his leadership, the country's two great sports facilities, Nyayo Stadium and Kasarani, were built. Moi was also a keen follower of football in the country and always attended matches involving the Harambee Stars.

    He was also in attendance when Gor Mahia wrote history, becoming the first team from the East and Central African region to win the Africa Cup Winners Cup (then called Nelson Mandela Cup) in 1987.

    Kenyan Premier League (KPL) clubs led by Gor Mahia and sports personalities, among them former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Sam Nyamweya, have eulogised Moi as a person who loved sport, more so football.

    “Moi was like a father to me,” Nyamweya said in a statement to Goal.

    “He introduced me into politics, football management, and business and was always there to guide me and many others to work hard in building this nation that he loved dearly.

    “His love for sports was unmatched. He would attend football matches and athletics events and was always available to offer financial support. It is during his time in office we saw the greatest development of sports facilities and success in sports including football and athletics.”

    Below is how Twitter reacted to the passing on of President Moi.

