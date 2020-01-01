'The President who loved sports especially football!’ – Kenyans mourn Moi

The sporting fraternity has joined the rest of the country in mourning former President Moi, describing him as a man who loved sports

Kenyans woke up to sad news of the passing on of the country's second President Daniel Arap Moi.

The former teacher who became ’s longest-serving President, died at the age of 95 at Nairobi Hospital in the capital in the early hours of February 4, 2020.

Under his leadership, the country's two great sports facilities, Nyayo Stadium and Kasarani, were built. Moi was also a keen follower of football in the country and always attended matches involving the Harambee Stars.

More teams

He was also in attendance when wrote history, becoming the first team from the East and Central African region to win the Africa Cup Winners Cup (then called Nelson Mandela Cup) in 1987.

Kenyan Premier League ( ) clubs led by Gor Mahia and sports personalities, among them former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Sam Nyamweya, have eulogised Moi as a person who loved sport, more so football.

“Moi was like a father to me,” Nyamweya said in a statement to Goal.

“He introduced me into politics, football management, and business and was always there to guide me and many others to work hard in building this nation that he loved dearly.

Article continues below

“His love for sports was unmatched. He would attend football matches and athletics events and was always available to offer financial support. It is during his time in office we saw the greatest development of sports facilities and success in sports including football and athletics.”

Below is how Twitter reacted to the passing on of President Moi.

The President who loved sports especially "SOCCER!" MOI Golden Cup will be forever remembered. R. I. P Mzee Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi #RIPMoi pic.twitter.com/sH6wemWv26 — Stephen Mukangai (@SMukangai) February 4, 2020

NOC-K joins President Uhuru Kenyatta and Kenyans in mourning the death of Kenya’s Second President, H. E. Daniel arap Moi. Mzee Moi was a true supporter of Sports and the Olympic Movement. Our condolences to his family. R.I.P.

Photo | File | Nation Media Group pic.twitter.com/HIqi6kq0cc — National Olympic Committee of Kenya (@OlympicsKe) February 4, 2020

Athletics Kenya would like to join fellow Kenyans and the sports fraternity in mourning the passing on of former President Daniel Arap Moi. pic.twitter.com/FpivPRU2h7 — Athletics Kenya (AK) (@athletics_kenya) February 4, 2020

President Daniel Moi handing over the 1999 Moi Golden Cup to Charles Kimuyu who captained Mumias Sugar to a 3-2 win over Coast Stars.



We may bash him,but I have never seen a president so dedicated to sports like… https://t.co/sKVQd1mmHB — Maish101Sports (@Maish101S) February 4, 2020

@KTNNewsKE Sad day for Sports fraternity. President Moi had a profound influence on development of sports for his foresight to construct Nyayo and Kasarani stadia. Ensured Kenya hosted All Africa Games, the only Pan African event Kenya has hosted. Rest in Peace Mzee Moi. — Robin Toskin (@robintoskin) February 4, 2020

We join other Kenyans in mourning our former president Daniel Moi. May his soul rest in eternal peace #RipMoi pic.twitter.com/YVhkzLWroy — WAZITO FOOTBALL CLUB (@wazitofc) February 4, 2020

Salam za Rambirambi.



Klabu ya Gor Mahia tunatoa pole kwa wale wote waliopoteza watoto wao katika msiba wa shule ya msingi ya Kakamega.



Pole zetu pia ziwafikie familia na marafiki wa Mzee Daniel Arap Moi.



Mungu awape nguvu katika kipindi hiki kigumu.#Sirkal pic.twitter.com/2gIg1dP6kO — Gor Mahia FC (@FCGorMahia) February 4, 2020

We join the rest of the country in mourning the death of Former president of the Republic Of Kenya, Mzee Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi. Our sincere condolences to the family.#RIPMoi pic.twitter.com/jNSTFjpPWU — FC (@TuskerFC_club) February 4, 2020