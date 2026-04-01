The president of the Italian Football Federation sets out his position on Gattuso’s sacking

Following their elimination at the hands of Bosnia, the Italian national team faces a very difficult period of self-criticism and controversy, having failed to qualify for the World Cup finals for the third time in a row.

Italy drew 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina after regular time and extra time, before Džeko’s side prevailed 4-1 on penalties.

Faced with this repeated disaster, the logical question arises: will the Azzurri keep coach Gennaro Gattuso?

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In response, Italian Football Federation president Gabriele Gravina indicated after the match that he had asked the former Marseille manager to stay.

He continued: “The mindset is clear, especially given the course of the match. I congratulate the players. It saddens me that many were unable to appreciate the wonderful atmosphere we have enjoyed with them over the past few months, thanks to their determination and pride in bringing joy to our fans.”

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He continued: “I congratulate Gattuso; he is a great manager. We had some misunderstandings regarding the future. I asked him, and Buffon too, to stay.”

He emphasised: “This defeat comes at a time when relations are excellent. You have all watched the match, and there is not much more to add. Gattuso described the players as heroes; they gave their all. There are many assessments to be made. I fully support the technical side.”

Graffina added: “As for the political side, that falls within the remit of the Federal Council, which I have called to meet next week. We will carry out internal assessments. I understand the talk about calls for his (Gattuso’s) dismissal.”

He added at a press conference: “I am used to this process, but the assessments fall within the remit of the Federal Council, as stipulated in the regulations.”