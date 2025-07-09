'The potential here is massive' - Mauricio Pochettino calls on American fans to show passion, says USMNT 'in a very good process' on their journey to the 2026 World Cup

Less than a year from World Cup, the U.S. coach says team making progress and "we’re happy in the way things are going”

WHAT HAPPENED

Mauricio Pochettino took over as USMNT manager in October 2024, and the former PSG and Chelsea head coach - who's team just lost to Mexico in the Gold Cup final, and sits less than a year out from the 2026 World Cup - is making progress, saying "we’re happy in the way things are going.”

"We need to compete and create a team that can compete in the level that we expect," Pochettino said on the U.S. Soccer podcast. "But I think little by little we’re trying to evolve together and trying to understand what it means to defend and to play for a national team like the USA, that always requires from everyone the best. We’re representing a country that always wants to be the best in every single thing that they are doing and that is why in soccer, we are responsible to create that mentality.

“We’re in a process, it’s still one year from the World Cup and in a very good process, and we’re happy in the way things are going.”

After losing four straight matches entering the the Gold Cup, Pochettino's side won five in a row to reach the final. And though the team lost to regional rival Mexico 2-1, the successful run was more notable considering the number of key players missing - Christian Pulisic, Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie among them - and the relative lack of international experience for many of the MLS players on the squad.

"I say no-one can predict what players are going to be a part of the Gold Cup last summer, but that happened," he said. "The most important thing is to provide the belief and to give trust in the player. When you call a player for a friendly game, January camp or different reason, we need to provide the belief, the capacity for them to see that if they do their job and do it well, they deserve to come and for sure they’re going to come.

“They need to feel that we trust them and the confidence that we’ve called them because we need to bring players. And then after we’re going to call-up another. Or they didn’t feel like it was possible to take the opportunity, and that for me is the most important thing.”

WHAT POCHETTINO SAID

After playing back-to-back matches in the Gold Cup in which the crowds were predominantly supporting the USMNT's opponents - Guatemala in the semifinals, and Mexico in the final - Pochettino reiterated his deisre for more backing from American fans. That's especially important, he says, with the U.S. co-hosting the 2026 World Cup.

"We want to build until the World Cup and after the World Cup, that is going to be the best reward for everyone here in the federation," he said. "Because I think the sport, for me, it’s everything. And I’m hoping that we say that football is a contest of emotion and to create emotion you need to come to the stadium. To see the player and the team, how trust meets emotion, and every single tackle, dribble, every single shot and save and when you score. We need to, I think, translate to the fans the emotion that we feel when we play.

"That it means everything and that I think is the most important thing that can happen. Of course, if we lift the trophy, amazing. If we were capable to compete with the big sides, amazing... and our thing is to really understand what it means to be a fan of soccer. What it means for the sport, what it means for the player to feel that support from the fans, and I think if we are capable of that, in that moment we can say we are going to be unstoppable because the potential here is massive."



THE BIGGER PICTURE

The USMNT continues its transformation under Pochettino's leadership with approximately one year remaining before the World Cup. His extended time with the squad during recent competitions has provided valuable development opportunities after several camps plagued by limited availability of key players.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The USMNT will come together in September for international friendlies, including South Korea and Japan on Sept. 6 and 9, respectively.