‘The only good news in Kenya’ – Twitter reacts as Harambee Stars beat Togo

Dennis Mabuka
Lawrence Juma of Kenya and Abdallah Hassan of Harambee Stars vs Egypt.
Goal Kenya.
Harambee Stars struck in either half to down the Sparrowhawks and end their campaign on a high at Kegue Stadium

Kenyans have expressed their happiness after the national team Harambee Stars beat Togo 2-1 in their final group match of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Lome on Monday.

Despite failing to make it to the Afcon finals to be held in Cameroon, the Harambee Stars under coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee finished the Group G qualifiers on a high after goals from Hassan Abdallah and striker Masoud Juma helped them to sink the Sparrowhawks at Kegue Stadium.

The result which was the first away win for Kenya in 18 years, was also achieved minus key players - striker Michael Olunga, goalkeeper Ian Otieno, defender Joash Onyango and midfielder Lawrence Juma - who reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the dead rubber.

It was Kenya who took the lead in the 30th minute when Abdallah met a cross from Clifton Miheso added speed to the ball to evade his markers before looping it past the advancing Togo custodian.

Kenya made it 2-0 in the 66th minute when striker Masoud Juma was felled in the danger zone by Kangnivi Ama Tchoutchoui and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. The forward rose to the occasion and made no mistake from 12-yards to double Kenya’s advantage.

However, Togo pulled a goal back in the 90th minute, also from the penalty spot, as Henri Eninful sent keeper James Saruni the wrong way.

Several Kenyans have taken to their social media pages to praise the team for putting up a resilient display against the Sparrowhawks and below is what they had to say:

