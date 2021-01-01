‘The only good news in Kenya’ – Twitter reacts as Harambee Stars beat Togo

Harambee Stars struck in either half to down the Sparrowhawks and end their campaign on a high at Kegue Stadium

Kenyans have expressed their happiness after the national team Harambee Stars beat Togo 2-1 in their final group match of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Lome on Monday.

Despite failing to make it to the Afcon finals to be held in Cameroon, the Harambee Stars under coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee finished the Group G qualifiers on a high after goals from Hassan Abdallah and striker Masoud Juma helped them to sink the Sparrowhawks at Kegue Stadium.

The result which was the first away win for Kenya in 18 years, was also achieved minus key players - striker Michael Olunga, goalkeeper Ian Otieno, defender Joash Onyango and midfielder Lawrence Juma - who reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the dead rubber.

It was Kenya who took the lead in the 30th minute when Abdallah met a cross from Clifton Miheso added speed to the ball to evade his markers before looping it past the advancing Togo custodian.

Kenya made it 2-0 in the 66th minute when striker Masoud Juma was felled in the danger zone by Kangnivi Ama Tchoutchoui and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. The forward rose to the occasion and made no mistake from 12-yards to double Kenya’s advantage.

However, Togo pulled a goal back in the 90th minute, also from the penalty spot, as Henri Eninful sent keeper James Saruni the wrong way.

Several Kenyans have taken to their social media pages to praise the team for putting up a resilient display against the Sparrowhawks and below is what they had to say:

Congratulations Harambee Stars. It’s now evident Jacob Ghost Mulee knows what he is doing. If only we had him earlier! https://t.co/4pAXxIabcB — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) March 29, 2021

Bravo!



A great performance away from home by our @harambee__stars in the thrilling 2-1 win against Togo.



Even though you have missed qualification for the next round, you put up a spirited campaign!



All the best in your future outings!

Hongera! — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) March 29, 2021

Congratulations team @harambee__stars for the win over Togo.



Gutted wasn't able to feature today.



LJ24 pic.twitter.com/I6Lan3RdNb — Lawrence Juma24 (@LawrenceJuma9) March 29, 2021

Always an honour to don the 🇰🇪 shirt with pride.@harambee__stars brothers 🤝 pic.twitter.com/KHOlPcEQH8 — Erick Marcelo Ouma (@marcelo_ouma) March 29, 2021

The only good news in 🇰🇪

Good job #HarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/lQc9MMCJoo — Churchill (@MwalimChurchill) March 29, 2021

Great show by former and current AFC Leopards players as Harambee Stars wins 2-1 away in Togo. — Mbakaya khwa Milimu (@mbakayamilimu) March 29, 2021

Kudos to the Harambee Stars vs Togo for winning 2-1 pic.twitter.com/8UvhIzCvaR — alex ngare (@AlexNgare) March 29, 2021

Hongera @harambee__stars on your 🇰🇪 2-1 away win against Togo. We end the Afcon qualifiers campaign on a high note. Sasa ni World cup qualifiers 👊. #MamaMiradi — Millicent Omanga (@MillicentOmanga) March 29, 2021

FT



Togo 1-2 #HarambeeStars



Egypt 4-0 Comoros



Angola 2-0 Gabon



D. R. Congo 1-0 Gambia



Burkina Faso 1-0 South Sudan#AFCON2021Q #SportsArenaKE — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) March 29, 2021

It's been 18 years since our last away win in the AFCON qualifiers!! Kudos #HarambeeStars👏🏾 https://t.co/4rt6ocrh8g — Elijah Ouko (@elijah_ouko) March 29, 2021

Hongera! Harambee Stars. Once again Ghost Mulee's patanisho ball proves otherwise. We are happy ☺️ pic.twitter.com/BMHVpk3UR0 — Sammy Monoo (@SammyMonoo_) March 29, 2021

Full Time:

Togo 1-2 Kenya

Both Kenya and Togo out. Egypt and Comoros qualify — Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS (@EzekielMutua) March 29, 2021

Is it Togo 🇹🇬 that has gone blunt or its Kenya 🇰🇪 that has gone sharp. I believe Harambee stars have really improved since. pic.twitter.com/Wzu2aSKjkj — Prezzo  (@langat_jr) March 29, 2021

Hongera sana Harambee stars for the away victory in Togo. Lets now shift focus on World Cup qualifiers. — Gideon K. Moi (@MoiGideon) March 29, 2021

Harambee Stars beating Togo without our star Striker Michael Olunga! I told you, Ghost is a world-class manager! Give this man 3 years to build a squad never seen before. — Kwale Gunner 🇰🇪 (@Sam_Lulli) March 29, 2021

Congratulations to @harambee__stars Stars for pipping Togo 2-1 in a penultimate dead rubber #AFCON2021Q qualifier. pic.twitter.com/NLdsysdw8d — Eliud Owalo (@EliudOwalo) March 30, 2021

F.T



Togo 🇹🇬 1 - 2 🇰🇪 #HarambeeStars



3️⃣ points away from home!!



We are out, but with our heads high.



Focus now shifts to the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers#Tunaweza #AFCON2021Q pic.twitter.com/lVwJbd9Y87 — Harambee Stars (@harambee__stars) March 29, 2021