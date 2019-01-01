The NRL rookie that left Manchester United to chase rugby league dream

From Old Trafford to Suncorp...

The chance to play for is something most kids around the world dream about, but for Herbie Farnworth his dream was to play rugby league in .

The British teenager has turned out for Brisbane Broncos in recent trial matches and revealed how he turned his back on a potentially successful football career in an attempt to make it in the NRL.

“It is a chance of a lifetime to be at a club like the Broncos. It is the biggest club in Australia,” Farnworth said.

“I grew up in a little village up near Manchester and played my footy in for Wigan St Pat’s and in St Helens for Newton Storm.

“I also played soccer. I was with and then I signed with Man United. I was a young fella of 10 and 11 - I signed there for two years.

"I’d go to camps and train with them. I was either a central-midfielder or left wing.

“Then I had talks with (Manchester) City...but I wanted to focus on my rugby league.”

Farnworth is on a rookie contract this year with Brisbane having impressed for feeder club Norths Devils last year.

It's a long way from the potential heights he could have reached as a Red Devil and only time will tell if he made the right decision to leave the round ball behind.