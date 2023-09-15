The mutiny continues! Spain's World Cup winners refuse to join squad for Nations League fixtures - even after Jorge Vilda was sacked and Luis Rubiales resignation

All the players that won the Women's World Cup with Spain will refuse to join the squad for the Nations League matches despite changes in the RFEF.

The players who lifted the World Cup for the first time after beating England in last month's final were among 81 players who vowed to refuse to play again for the national team as long as Luis Rubiales remained president of the federation (RFEF), in the aftermath of his unsolicited kiss on captain Jenni Hermoso.

Rubiales finally resigned from the RFEF last week, days after World Cup winning coach Jorge Vilda was sacked and replaced by Montse Tome, the team's first female manager. However, those changes have not been enough to tempt the players into returning.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, the 23 players who triumphed in Australia and New Zealand will refuse to join Tome's first squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Sweden on September 22 and Switzerland on September 26.

The squad held numerous meetings but have ultimately decided to not make themselves available for the matches. The decision is a huge blow to Tome, who will be left without any usual first-team players for the start of the Nations League, where qualification for next year's Olympic Games in Paris is at stake.