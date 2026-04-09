“The most beautiful gift”.. Motsepe responds to the Senegalese government’s demands to investigate CAF corruption

Patrice Motsepe, President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), responded to the Senegalese government’s demands to open a broad international investigation to uncover corruption within the continental confederation.

Following CAF’s Appeals Committee decision to award the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title to Morocco—despite Senegal’s national team winning on the pitch—on the grounds that the Teranga Lions’ players walked off the field, the Senegalese government called for an international investigation into suspected corruption involving officials within CAF.

Motsepe paid an official visit to Senegal yesterday, Wednesday, aiming to calm the situation there and to stress that CAF does not favor one side over another in the case of the Africa final, which is awaiting a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

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During his visit, Motsepe said at a press conference: “I would welcome any investigation into any potential corruption within the Confederation of African Football, whether conducted by a government or an independent institution. In fact, I encourage it. We will cooperate fully.”

Motsepe explained the need to adopt a policy of “zero tolerance” toward corruption, noting that this battle goes beyond football.

He continued: “We cannot give our children the impression that success in life requires corruption. There must be a zero-tolerance policy.”

He added, emphasizing that this step is necessary for the future of African football: “This is the most beautiful gift we can give to African football. Not just talking about corruption, but intervening, putting in place the necessary laws, and enforcing them.”

Despite this openness, Motsepe maintained his stance regarding the dispute between Senegal and Morocco, affirming that there is no discrimination or favoritism toward any African country at the expense of another.

The South African official stated: “No country will ever be treated better than another. That will not happen.”

Despite the tension, Motsepe expressed a desire to de-escalate and strengthen unity, saying: “We are convinced that these experiences will leave us more united among the 54 African countries.”