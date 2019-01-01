'The month-long trials in Spain were a success' - AFC Leopards midfielder Musa

The footballer is now back and has been part of the Ingwe team for the last three weeks in training ahead of their match against Ulinzi Stars

AFC midfielder Saad Musa has termed the month-long trials in a success.

The former Thika United midfielder left for trials with a fourth-tier Spanish side Velez CF and he says he is happy with the experience he gained while in Europe.

“I have had a three-week training session since returning from Spain. I went to Spain when I was fit and I thank God the trials were a success and I am thankful to the office for giving me the opportunity to go and attend the trials,” Musa told AFC Leopards' Youtube channel.

“It was a nice experience for me but now I think I will be part of the team in the next game [against ] after returning and training with the rest.”

AFC Leopards will be up against the Soldiers hoping to win at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos and if they do pick all the three points they will jump to first position on the log.

Musa believes his teammates will be given their places in the starting line-up and that they are competent enough to fight for victory.

“Ulinzi Stars are a good team but we beat them by a solitary goal last season. I don’t want to concentrate on them but I want to speak about us as a team and how we have prepared,” the midfielder stated.

“We have a good team to compete and I’m confident any player who will be fielded will give his best.”

Ingwe have had a better season start as they have only lost one match but a clash against Ulinzi Stars, who won their last tie against , is a whole different test for them.