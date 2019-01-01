Transfers
CAF Confederation Cup

‘The mighty Gor Mahia!’ – Kenyans react as K’Ogalo demolish Zamalek in style

The Kenyan champions got off to a flying start in Group D of the Caf competition after thrashing the Egyptian giants on Sunday

Gor Mahia roared to a 4-2 victory over Egyptian giants Zamalek in the opening match of Group D on Sunday.

The hosts came into the match hoping to start the campaign well, but had to do without the services of regulars Ernest Wendo and Francis Mustafa, who were suspended after accumulating two yellow cards from the previous matches.

Gor Mahia got their goals through Jacques Tuyisenge, who scored two, Nicholas Kipkirui and Dennis Oliech while Ibrahim Hassan scored twice for Zamalek.

And here is what Kenyan said after the huge win on home soil.

