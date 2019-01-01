‘The mighty Gor Mahia!’ – Kenyans react as K’Ogalo demolish Zamalek in style

The Kenyan champions got off to a flying start in Group D of the Caf competition after thrashing the Egyptian giants on Sunday

Gor Mahia roared to a 4-2 victory over Egyptian giants Zamalek in the opening match of Group D on Sunday.

The hosts came into the match hoping to start the campaign well, but had to do without the services of regulars Ernest Wendo and Francis Mustafa, who were suspended after accumulating two yellow cards from the previous matches.

Gor Mahia got their goals through Jacques Tuyisenge, who scored two, Nicholas Kipkirui and Dennis Oliech while Ibrahim Hassan scored twice for Zamalek.

And here is what Kenyan said after the huge win on home soil.

Gor Mahia nail Zamalek 4-2. Good to see other clubs on the continent putting the North African clubs to the sword this weekend. Balance of power in club football too strong towards the north. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) February 3, 2019

CONGRATULATIONS GOR MAHIA#TotalCAFCC



FULL TIME@OfficialGMFC 4-2 Zamalek

Tuyisenge with a brace, Kipkirui and Oliech scored for K'Ogalo. It's a happy day. #Sirkal

Give the KOGALO team 1,000 likes



TELL THE TEAM SOMETHING pic.twitter.com/GkDanf0KDd — The Tribe 🇰🇪 (@TheTribe254) February 3, 2019

Well done Gor Mahia. That win today was a Kenyan moment. Zamalek will respect you even more #CAFCC #Sirkal — Herbert Mwachiro (@HerboTawa) February 3, 2019

Congratulations Kogalo! A Convincing 4-2 Thrashing Of Zamalek has confirmed, Once More, that Gor Mahia is in The Big League! Had occasion to accompany Rt Hon Raila Odinga to felicitate the Boys👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/xVNuSM2R6d — Hon. Otiende Amollo (@OAmollo) February 3, 2019

Mighty Gor Mahia!! Great start to CAF League. #GoGorGo — Linus Kaikai (@LinusKaikai) February 3, 2019

My village is proud of Nicholas Kirui for scoring the third goal for #GorMahia against #Zamalek before #DennisOliech closed the deal with the fourth goal. Who told you that we can't kick balls? #PongeziKogalo — Kyrgitt (@KalyaKyrgitt) February 3, 2019

Gor Mahia's Dennis Oliech should and MUST be on the plane to represent Kenya National Team in this year's AFCON!!! — Omogambi Lewis Ombui (@Abunga_Lewis) February 4, 201

FT Gor Mahia 🇰🇪 4-2 🇪🇬 Zamalek SC



[Jacques Tuyisenge 2X, Nicholas Kipkirui, Dennis Oliech || Ibrahim Hassan 2X]



Whoa! What a match#TotalCAFCC #sirkal — Cellestine Rebecca (@cellie_beckie) February 3, 2019

Same Team, Same Celebration.



21 years apart.



The Oliech Brothers.#sirkal pic.twitter.com/1d3iJ0trWx — GOR MAHIA (@GormahiaLive) February 3, 2019

Congratulations @OfficialGMFC for a deserved victory against @ZSCOfficial. It was an exciting CAF Confederations Cup group stage encounter. All the best as you continue with the #CAFCC tournament. — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) February 3, 2019