The KPL is the responsibility of FKF - Xavier

The tactician blames the federation for dodging their mandate of helping stabilise the top-tier which has no title sponsor yet

Former assistant head coach Francis Xavier has urged the Football Federation (FKF) to help Kenya Premier League Management secure sponsors.

Xavier said the bad blood between the two organisations spells doom for the growth of Kenyan football and there is need for unity between them.

The former Wazito FC team manager added should football die, FKF should be blamed as they are the body that is mandated to run the game in the country.

“FKF must help in securing a sponsor for ,” Xavier told Goal .

“The petty wrangles between the two bodies should not be happening at all. FKF have the sole responsibility of running football in the country and so they should be in charge.”

FKF have already secured sponsors for the National Super League, the County Leagues and the leaving the top-tier struggling without a title sponsor.

Xavier added the federation must see the importance of a stable KPL and try hard to bring on board sponsors.

“As FKF secure sponsors for other leagues, they should bear in mind that a team which wins the KPL title is the one which will represent Kenya in the Caf ,” he explained.

were relegated after giving out three walkovers while many other clubs struggle financially as KPL have got no partner and Xavier says the buck stops at FKF's door and not KPL management.

“FKF must work hard to ensure teams in the top-flight are economically empowered,” Xavier concluded.

“It is very sad to see teams breaking down because of a lack of resources. It is such problems which force players to think of match-fixing at times.

“KPL was sublet to run the top-tier and that means the responsibility of managing football in the country remains with FKF and nothing will change that fact.

“They should find a short-term solution for now.”