The international break has helped AFC Leopards – Mbungo

The Rwandan coach urges his players to stay focused and forget the troubles they are facing when they host the Powermen

AFC coach Casa Mbungo has urged his charges to put their financial woes behind them ahead of their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against on Saturday.

Ingwe have a chance to go top of the 18-team table for at least the next 24 hours if they beat the Powermen. AFC Leopards are second in the table, two points behind rivals , who will face at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on Sunday.

The exit of SportPesa as the title sponsors for Ingwe left the club exposed and Goal understands the players are yet to receive their salaries for the last three months. This coupled with the players skipping training for the better part of the international break, leaves the Rwandan coach battling to psyche his players ahead of the fixture on Saturday.

Mbungo has now resorted to prayers insisting on the guidance of God, his team will weather the storm and emerge winners.

“You all know the situation [AFC Leopards] are in right now,” Mbungo is quoted by Standard Newspaper. “Unlike us, [Western Stima] are financially stable, but I think it will be a tough match for both teams.

“Sometimes in life, it’s only through difficult times when you can see the grace of God. Though we have our own issues, the players are determined to get positive results.”

On whether AFC Leopards are among the title contenders, Mbungo said: “It’s still too early to talk about the title. But I think, if we get a sponsor and fans continue supporting the boys, then nothing can stop us from reviving our lost glory.

“The international break really helped us to continue trying different combinations and gel as a team. We are slowly getting our winning team, but I believe if we perform as we did against we will beat Western Stima.”

Ingwe players have not played a competitive match for the last two weeks after they were given a walkover when failed to show up at Awendo Green Stadium.