The final round of KPL matches to be played simultaneously on Wednesday
The final round of Kenyan Premier League (KPL) will be played at the same time.
Gor Mahia have already won the league title while Mount Kenya United and Vihiga United have been relegated. The real battle is in the promotion/relegation play-off position where Zoo Kericho, Posta Rangers, and Chemelil Sugar are fighting to avoid the drop.
To avoid giving other teams advantage, KPL had earlier scheduled a 3.00pm kick-off for all games, but there have been changes as communicated through their official Twitter handle.
“All the KPL 2018-19 Round 34 matches will kick off at 2:00 pm and not 3:00 pm as earlier scheduled. This is so as to reduce the chances of some matches being rained off,” read the tweet.
Two bottom-placed teams face automatic relegation, with a 16th placed side facing a relegation/promotion playoff against a third-placed team in the National Super League (NSL).
After winning the league, Gor Mahia will represent the country in the Caf Champions League.
Full fixtures on Wednesday; Western Stima vs AFC Leopards, Nzoia Sugar vs Bandari, Sofapaka vs Kakamega Homeboyz, Gor Mahia vs Mathare United, Tusker FC vs Posta Rangers, Chemelil vs Sony Sugar, Kariobangi Sharks vs Vihiga United, KCB vs Zoo Kericho and Ulinzi Stars vs Mount Kenya United.